Premier Soccer League side Durban City confirmed the signing of Gaston Sirino on a one-year contract with an option

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder becomes a free agent after his two-year stint at Amakhosi ended at the close of the 2025/26 season

Durban City chairman Farouk Kadodia confirmed the deal in a recent interview ahead of the new season

Gaston Sirino has found a new home in South African football, joining Durban City on a one-year contract with an option to extend, the club's chairman has confirmed.

Durban City chairman Farouk Kadodia spoke exclusively to Soccer Laduma, confirming that the Uruguayan midfielder had completed his move to the club.

"It's completed. The player has signed for us. Oh, he has signed for you now. It's the season with the option," Kadodia told the publication.

Sirino Reunites With Familiar Coach

The signing also marks a reunion between Sirino and Durban City head coach Khalil Ben Youssef, who previously worked with the midfielder. The deal was first reported by the Siya crew before Kadodia's official confirmation.

Sirino became a free agent after his contract with Kaizer Chiefs expired at the end of the 2025/26 season. The 34-year-old spent two years at the Soweto giants, making 52 appearances and contributing to the club's Nedbank Cup triumph.

From Sundowns to Chiefs to Durban City

Before his move to Naturena, Sirino had an extended spell at Mamelodi Sundowns spanning six years, during which he featured in 115 matches and scored 16 goals at their Chloorkop base. He joined Chiefs two seasons ago following his departure from the Tshwane-based club.

Sirino will now look to bring his experience to Durban City as the club prepares for the upcoming season.

Source: Briefly News