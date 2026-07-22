Orlando Pirates suffered their first pre-season defeat, going down 3-2 to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad in Marbella , Spain

, Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou acknowledged his side has conceded in every pre-season match played so far this campaign

Ouaddou said he was encouraged by Pirates' attacking play and physical progression despite the defensive frailties on show

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Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has raised concerns about his team's defensive fragility after they fell 3-2 to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad in a pre-season friendly.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou speaks after the Betway Premiership champions lost to Al Ittihad in Spain. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

The result marked the Buccaneers' first defeat of the current pre-season, ending a run of encouraging outings ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Pirates are currently based in Spain as part of their pre-season preparations, with the match against Al Ittihad serving as a significant test against top-level opposition.

Ouaddou points to defensive work still needed

Speaking to SuperSport after the match, Ouaddou was candid about the area requiring the most attention.

"We know that we still have to work some areas. And in that area, we need to find back our strength defensively because it's an area where we've been very strong last season," he said.

He noted that conceding in each pre-season fixture has become a pattern that the coaching staff intends to address.

"In every game, we've been conceding goals. So it's an area that we have to strengthen," Ouaddou added.

Coach satisfied with attacking output and physicality

Despite the defensive concerns, Ouaddou was largely positive about how his side performed in other departments. He felt the scoreline did not accurately reflect the quality of the contest, pointing out that the two teams had played unequal amounts of time during the fixture.

"I think the result is not the reflection of the game," he said, adding that Pirates showed genuine quality in the final third. "I think we had really interesting movements in the last third. In terms of chance creation, I think Pirates was spot on today."

He also noted that the team's work with the ball and their desire to dominate possession met his expectations during the match.

On the physical side of preparations, Ouaddou expressed satisfaction with the squad's progress. "Overall, in terms of physicality, the team is coming very close to the intensity that we want. And in that area, I'm very happy," he said.

Pirates will continue their Spanish pre-season camp as they look to sharpen their defensive organisation before the new domestic season gets underway.

Ouaddou on DDC stars to emulate Mofokeng

Briefly News also reported that Ouaddou named three DStv Diski Challenge graduates who caught his attention during the club's pre-season camp in Marbella, Spain.

Ouaddou drew direct comparisons to Mofokeng, Mbokazi and Nkota, saying Pirates are committed to continuing the culture of promoting youth talent.

Source: Briefly News