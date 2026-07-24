Khuliso Mudau is making headlines for a move that has nothing to do with defending on the pitch

The Sundowns defender has continued growing his profile in a space many footballers are only beginning to explore

His latest collaboration is shining a light on local talent while giving fans another side of the Bafana Bafana star

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Khuliso Mudau's latest off-field move has fans looking beyond football after the Mamelodi Sundowns defender partnered with Pretoria streetwear label BASKBAY. Image: Dave Bernall/ISI Photos

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Khuliso Mudau is continuing to expand his profile beyond football after becoming the face of a new campaign for a Pretoria streetwear label. The latest collaboration, unveiled on 24 July 2026, highlights how the defender is building his personal brand away from the game while supporting a homegrown fashion business.

Khuliso Mudau grows his brand beyond football

Soccer Laduma reports that Mudau has teamed up with Mamelodi-based clothing label BASKBAY for its latest Essentials collection. The publication said the experienced right-back modelled several streetwear outfits. He paired them with Louis Vuitton LV Trainer Monogram leather sneakers worth more than R20,000.

The campaign is the latest sign that Mudau is broadening his interests beyond football.

Mudau backs local fashion label

BASKBAY was founded by Elcann Paballo Chauke in June 2015 and has developed a reputation for oversized T-shirts, hoodies and heavyweight tracksuits inspired by Mamelodi's culture. Mudau, affectionately known as "Sailor", has also previously featured in campaigns for Pretoria-based Kral Clothing.

Football stars continue expanding beyond the pitch

More footballers are using their influence to venture into fashion and business, and Mudau is among those embracing opportunities away from matchday.

His latest partnership also places the spotlight on a growing local clothing brand while reinforcing the close connection between football, fashion and community culture.

Khuliso Mudau's new move is turning heads. Image: BASKBAY

Source: Instagram

Khuliso Mudau's World Cup form earned global recognition

Briefly News also reported that Khuliso Mudau's performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup were recognised long before his latest fashion collaboration.

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender finished among the tournament's leading performers, ranking joint-fourth for interceptions with 10, according to football statistics platform Squawka.

Mudau was not alone. Evidence Makgopa finished third for aerial duels won, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi also broke into the World Cup's top 10 for clearances. This underlines the impact Bafana Bafana's players made despite South Africa's Round of 32 exit.

Source: Briefly News