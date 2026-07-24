A-Reece Gives Tyla’s ‘A-POP’ a Thumbs Up, Fans Beg for a Collaboration
- A-Reece publicly shouted out Tyla's new A-POP album track Hot Tubs on X shortly after the project dropped on 24 July 2026
- The rapper's enthusiasm caught Mzansi's attention, with fans quickly calling out his motives for the glowing endorsement
- Some followers are now begging for a collaboration between the two South African artists
Rapper A-Reece has sent the internet into a frenzy after publicly praising Tyla's latest album cut, and now fans cannot stop talking about it.
On Friday, 24 July 2026, the same day Tyla dropped her highly anticipated A-POP album, A-Reece took to X to share his reaction to one of the project's tracks. The Pretoria-born rapper gushed over "Hot Tubs," writing: "Oh my God, bro, wowski. This my thing🔥"
A-Reece Stans Tyla Amid Mixed A-POP Reactions
The timing of his post was notable. While opinion on the album has been divided online, A-Reece offered an unfiltered, enthusiastic endorsement of the track, even highlighting that he was listening with Dolby Atmos enabled. His post quickly attracted tens of thousands of views and sparked a lively debate in the comments.
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Fans were not simply impressed by the co-sign. Many were suspicious of it, suggesting the rapper had ulterior motives, particularly after Tyla was previously reported to have cited Nasty C as one of her inspirations.
Mzansi Reacts to the Unlikely Stan Moment
The post drew a flood of responses ranging from wholesome support to outright scepticism. Here is what people had to say:
@skengmanwickedd: "Ayo Reece! been your fan since the days of Kena"
@CanduDereal: "Cap! You are just begging for a feature 🤨"
@Athie28264659: "She said she was inspired by Nasty C in a video. We see you low-key begging for that feature. Go back to Ayanda Jiya, bro"
@PapieJayx: "She's inspired by nasty c all of a sudden Mr mysterious is a huge fan 🤣🤣🤣"
@KingKabazela: "Tyla made A-Reece come outside!"
Whether A-Reece is simply a genuine fan of the track or angling for a future collaboration remains to be seen, but the post has certainly put the idea of an A-Reece and Tyla feature firmly in the public conversation.
Nota trolls Nasty C
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi fired shots at rapper Nasty C during a recent interview on Podcast and Chill, labelling him a "little boy" over his relationship.
Nota claimed Nasty C is too afraid to commit to marriage with the mother of his child, a statement that has divided the public.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za