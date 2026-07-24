A-Reece publicly shouted out Tyla's new A-POP album track Hot Tubs on X shortly after the project dropped on 24 July 2026

The rapper's enthusiasm caught Mzansi's attention, with fans quickly calling out his motives for the glowing endorsement

Some followers are now begging for a collaboration between the two South African artists

A-reece applauded Tyla’s ‘A-POP’. Image: reeceyoungking, tyla

Source: Instagram

Rapper A-Reece has sent the internet into a frenzy after publicly praising Tyla's latest album cut, and now fans cannot stop talking about it.

On Friday, 24 July 2026, the same day Tyla dropped her highly anticipated A-POP album, A-Reece took to X to share his reaction to one of the project's tracks. The Pretoria-born rapper gushed over "Hot Tubs," writing: "Oh my God, bro, wowski. This my thing🔥"

A-Reece Stans Tyla Amid Mixed A-POP Reactions

The timing of his post was notable. While opinion on the album has been divided online, A-Reece offered an unfiltered, enthusiastic endorsement of the track, even highlighting that he was listening with Dolby Atmos enabled. His post quickly attracted tens of thousands of views and sparked a lively debate in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans were not simply impressed by the co-sign. Many were suspicious of it, suggesting the rapper had ulterior motives, particularly after Tyla was previously reported to have cited Nasty C as one of her inspirations.

Mzansi Reacts to the Unlikely Stan Moment

The post drew a flood of responses ranging from wholesome support to outright scepticism. Here is what people had to say:

@skengmanwickedd: "Ayo Reece! been your fan since the days of Kena"

@CanduDereal: "Cap! You are just begging for a feature 🤨"

@Athie28264659: "She said she was inspired by Nasty C in a video. We see you low-key begging for that feature. Go back to Ayanda Jiya, bro"

@PapieJayx: "She's inspired by nasty c all of a sudden Mr mysterious is a huge fan 🤣🤣🤣"

@KingKabazela: "Tyla made A-Reece come outside!"

Whether A-Reece is simply a genuine fan of the track or angling for a future collaboration remains to be seen, but the post has certainly put the idea of an A-Reece and Tyla feature firmly in the public conversation.

Nota trolls Nasty C

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi fired shots at rapper Nasty C during a recent interview on Podcast and Chill, labelling him a "little boy" over his relationship.

Nota claimed Nasty C is too afraid to commit to marriage with the mother of his child, a statement that has divided the public.

Source: Briefly News