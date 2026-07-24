The Democratic Alliance paid a Dubai-based advisory firm R7.8 million for services inside its ministerial caucus over five months

Consulum CEO Ryan Coetzee simultaneously drafted the DA's governance framework and represented the party in budget discussions

DA spokesperson Jan de Villiers denied any conflict of interest, insisting the firm does no domestic commercial work in South Africa

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The DA's contract with Consulum raised alarms in the party's structures. Image: Ilaria Finizio / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — A previously undisclosed contract worth $470,000 (approximately R7.8 million) between the Democratic Alliance and a Dubai-based advisory firm has raised serious questions about transparency and potential conflicts of interest within the Government of National Unity.

According to Daily Maverick, the agreement, which ran from September 2024 to February 2025, saw Consulum embedded directly within the DA's ministerial caucus, overseeing the party's communication, strategy, and day-to-day operations. Part of the arrangement was funded through private donations.

Coetzee's dual role at the centre of concerns

The contract has drawn scrutiny primarily because Consulum's chief executive, Ryan Coetzee, held a position that extended well beyond external consultancy. While leading the firm, Coetzee simultaneously authored the DA's Framework for Multi-Party Government and acted as the party's representative during high-stakes budget negotiations — roles that critics argue placed an unelected individual at the heart of national policy decisions.

The arrangement reportedly gave Consulum influence over ministers and deputy ministers, raising questions about the extent to which an outside commercial entity shaped cabinet appointments and parliamentary caucus direction without any direct public accountability.

DA defends the arrangement

Party spokesperson Jan de Villiers pushed back against the conflict of interest characterisation, stating that Consulum carries out no commercial work within South Africa's domestic market. De Villiers maintained that the party's executive leadership continued to back Coetzee's strategic input and that the arrangement remained within acceptable boundaries.

The DA's leadership, including Geordin Hill-Lewis, supports its relationship with Ryan Coetzee. Image: Ilaria Finizio / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite the official defence, the revelation has prompted criticism from within DA circles. Internal voices have pointed to the disparity between the consultant fees paid under the contract and the wages earned by party field workers. There is also broader unease about the lack of public disclosure surrounding an advisory relationship that, by its nature, reached into the structures of government itself. The scale of the contract and the terms under which Consulum operated have intensified calls for greater transparency around private funding arrangements within political parties participating in the Government of National Unity.

PA hits back against Democratic Alliance

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Democratic Alliance's complaint to the Public Protector regarding alleged misconduct by Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, which centres on claims of a jobs-for-pals scheme and the misappropriation of nearly R110 million in public funds.

As the political landscape heats up ahead of November's local government elections, accusations of political panic and recycled allegations highlight the intensifying rivalry between the Patriotic Alliance and the Democratic Alliance.

Source: Briefly News