Mpumalanga content creator Makhi Thee Shwappa returned with a second cement stunt that left viewers stunned

The TikTok video showed Makhi sitting down to eat a sandwich before a massive cloud of cement powder engulfed her completely

South Africans flooded the comments section with concern over what repeated cement exposure could do to her health

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Makhi left viewers stunned after pulling off her second cement-covered stunt while casually trying to eat a sandwich outdoors. Image: @cylinder.simphiwe

Source: TikTok

Makhi Thee Shwappa, the Mpumalanga content creator behind one of TikTok's most-talked-about cement moments, is back at it again — and this time, Mzansi is genuinely worried. On 24 July 2026, TikTok account @cylinder.simphiwe shared Makhi's cement video, which wasted no time getting people talking.

Makhi's cement stunts go viral

She walked into the frame barefoot, holding a plate with a sandwich, and settled against a wall to eat. Seconds later, a massive cloud of dry cement powder came crashing down over her, coating her head, hair, and entire body in thick grey dust. She stood up and walked calmly through the cloud as if nothing had happened.

This is not Makhi's first time pulling a cement stunt. Her earlier cement video racked up enormous view counts and reportedly earned her a significant payout, which likely inspired her to return to the format. While the content is clearly drawing attention, it is also drawing concern from followers who feel the health risks are being overlooked. The worry centres on repeated inhalation and skin contact with dry cement powder, which contains fine particles that can be harmful over time.

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Watch Makhi's cement skit in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Makhi's cement video

South Africans in the comments did not hold back, mixing humour with genuine concern:

User @Sis Candy😍 wrote:

"My stress is that you just braided your hair just now."

User @siya said:

"Content will kill you 😂."

User @Vumani asked:

"Medical Aid unayo Makhi (Do you have medical aid, Makhi)?"

User @noxolo commented:

"Makhi sotogula ngalecement 🤣 (Makhi will get sick from that cement)."

User @Victoria added:

"Makhi utosi bulala 😂 (Makhi, you will kill yourself)."

User @Bontlenyane Terry Jacobs said:

"Ao mara." (Oh come on)."

3 other articles about Makhi

Mpumalanga content creator Makhi stunned her followers after sharing a glimpse of her R10K grocery haul, thanks to earnings from a social media platform.

Briefly News previously reported that Makhi Thee Swappa Queen was celebrated after rumours surfaced that she purchased a lodge, adding to her significant real-world assets.

previously reported that Makhi Thee Swappa Queen was celebrated after rumours surfaced that she purchased a lodge, adding to her significant real-world assets. Popular Facebook content creator Makhi went viral after sharing a bizarre video of herself dancing while completely covered in cement from head to toe.

Source: Briefly News