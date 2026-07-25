Nasty C candidly pledged his support for Tyla, and a video of him explaining why he would not be reacting to Tyla's newly dropped A-POP album trended

The South African rapper said he did not want to fuel speculation about a rivalry or be seen as clout-chasing off Tyla's name

Nasty C made it clear he is a Tyla fan and plans to listen to the album privately; his words went viral

Nasty C said he is a major Tyla supporter after 'A-POP' release. Image: nasty_csa, tyla

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Nasty C has shut down any suggestion of bad blood between himself and Tyla, recording a candid selfie-style video explaining why he is sitting out the wave of reactions to her newly released A-POP album.

Filmed during his Twitch stream, the rapper spoke directly to fans who had been pushing him to react publicly to the album. His tone was relaxed yet firm, making his message impossible to miss.

Why Nasty C won't react to Tyla

Nasty C said the growing "Nasty C and Tyla" narrative online is exactly the kind of thing he wants no part of. He is concerned that doing a reaction video could easily be read the wrong way, whether as trolling, hating, or riding Tyla's wave for attention. "A lot of that stuff can get lost in translation," he said in the clip, adding that he does not want her to ever feel like he is trying to get clout off her name.

Despite skipping the public reaction, he was clear that he had no intention of skipping the music itself. "I am going to listen to it, though, for sure," he said. "We are big Tyla supporters in this house."

Watch Nasty C explain his decision in his own words:

Mzansi reacts to Nasty C's explanation

The video sparked mixed responses from fans, with some questioning how Nasty C is spending his time lately.

@SibaMadikizela wrote: "What's going on with him? Is he doing this full time?!"

@kekemashile was more pointed, saying: "I feel like the time he spends doing these things, he should use for studio, people will say he has studio time, well, it isn't enough because he has time for this."

@Mr4InsideIt took a lighter angle, commenting: "He shoulda been on Mr Nonchalant for sho."

Nasty C he will not react to Tyla's 'A-POP' album. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Nasty C and Sammie Heavens' drama trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nasty C's livestream moment with baby mama Sammie Heavens sparked a heated debate after she appeared convinced he had called her a B.

Tension between the couple played out in real time on stream, with Sammie warning she would replay the footage to catch what he said. Mzansi is divided, with some fans certain Nasty C crossed a line and others insisting the sound was misheard.

Source: Briefly News