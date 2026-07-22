Mandela Barloworld Agricultural High School announced the passing of Grade 8 learner Onkarabile Xavier Kgatla

The school described Onkarabile as a valued member of the school family whose kindness touched many lives

Classmates, parents and community members flooded social media with heartfelt tributes for the young girl

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The poster showed the remembering of the young learner. Image: Mandela Barloworld Agricultural High

Source: Facebook

A Limpopo school community is in mourning after the death of one of its youngest learners. Mandela Barloworld Agricultural High School announced the passing of Onkarabile Xavier Kgatla, a Grade 8 learner, in a statement shared on the school's Facebook page.

The school described Onkarabile as a kind and spirited young person whose presence was felt across the entire school community. Learners, educators and staff were said to be deeply affected by the news.

The school’s statement

"Those we love never truly leave us. They live on in the kindness they shared, the memories they created, and the lives they touched.”

The announcement called on all members of the school community to support one another through the grief, and asked the public to respect the Kgatla family's privacy during this painful time. Mandela Barloworld Agricultural High School extended its deepest condolences to the Kgatla family, relatives, friends and classmates of Onkarabile.

Check out the Facebook post below:

A Community united in grief

The news spread quickly on social media, drawing an outpouring of condolences from parents, community members and those who knew Onkarabile personally. Many expressed shock at how young she was.

One heartbroken friend, Poseletso Omo Dess, wrote:

"Why Onkarabile, she left me alone as her friend. I will always remember our memories."

A parent, Pam Nhlamolo, shared:

"My son came back home sad. It's heartbreaking to hear such news. May the Lord strengthen everyone who knew her during this trying time. My sincere condolences to the family and the community at large. Indeed gone too soon."

Whitey Dineo Raophala added:

"Such a humble and loving child. We have indeed lost a soul."

Frll Lowkeysad wrote:

"We will never forget you. May this be a sign to all to treat everyone with kindness and go spend time with your family and friends."

Sewela Bessy Maunatlala wrote:

"Fly high baby girl. Condolences to the rest of the family. May God strengthen you all during this difficult time."

Lehlogonolo Mohale commented:

"Postmortem will bring closure to the bereaved family, rest in peace baby girl."

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Source: Briefly News