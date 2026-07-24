A new learner's licence test rolled out in the Western Cape has left the majority of candidates failing

The Western Cape government has raised concern after only 17% of test-takers passed the updated assessment

A TikToker reacted to the news, capturing the frustration many South Africans feel about the changes

Learner's license results on the new system left people concerned. Image: @chuma_the_ai_coach

Source: TikTok

A new learner's licence test is shaking up South Africa's roads, and the numbers coming out of the Western Cape are hard to ignore.

Data released by the Western Cape government revealed that 83% of candidates who sat for the updated learner's licence test failed. That means only about one in five people who took the test actually passed, a result that has left provincial authorities deeply concerned.

The test was revised as part of a broader push to improve road safety standards across the country. But the rollout appears to have caught many would-be drivers off guard.

Western Cape government raises red flags

Provincial officials have acknowledged the alarming pass rate and described the situation as a serious cause for concern. The new test is widely regarded as more demanding than its predecessor, covering a broader range of road rules and requiring a higher level of preparation.

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For many South Africans, the learner's licence is the first step towards financial independence, accessing work, or simply getting around in areas with limited public transport. A test failure rate this high raises questions about whether candidates are receiving adequate preparation and whether the transition to the new format was communicated clearly enough.

Learner's Licence stuns man

TikToker @chuma_the_ai_coach posted a selfie-style reaction video on 23 July 2026 responding to the news, overlaid on a News24 Instagram post showing the headline about the results. The tone was visibly emotional and frustrated, reflecting a sentiment shared by many South Africans who have been caught off guard by the test's difficulty. Watch the TikToker's reaction to the learner's licence results:

Mzansi discusses 83% learner's licence failure

The video quickly gained traction online, striking a chord with viewers who are either preparing for their own learner's test or know someone affected by the new requirements.

@Siya Daniel wrote:

"Mind you it's not even difficult 😭"

@Somahashe said:

"People don't want to study."

@𝒯𝑒𝓀𝒶𝓃𝑜 𝑅𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓊 ᥫ᭡ shared:

"To us who went in and came out with it one time!! 🫡"

@gospel music noted:

"I got mine first time without paying drink. People should just study!"

@ayandantukantu added:

"The traffic department needs to address this because the computer system is nothing like the handwritten one."

@Firelord☄️ said:

"But let's be real, people are struggling at traffic circles and four way stops in CPT 🤷🏾‍♀️"

@Nsi_images shared:

"Mine is expiring next month 😭, I'm afraid to retake it with this fail rate"

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Source: Briefly News