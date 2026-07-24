An African woman documented her traditional Chinese makeover experience during a photoshoot in China

The makeup artist applied a foundation shade far lighter than her skin tone, leaving her questioning everything

The glam team's final result surprised everyone as an intricate golden headpiece completed the regal look

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An African TikToker's traditional Chinese photoshoot took a hilarious turn when the makeup artist applied a light foundation on her skin. Image: @adunnie_dunnie

Source: TikTok

An African woman found herself in quite the predicament during a photoshoot in China on 21 July 2026, after a traditional Chinese makeover left her wishing she had packed her own beauty bag. TikToker @adunnie_dunnie shared the entire experience with her followers, capturing both the panic and the payoff in one video.

When the shade does not match

Dressed in a vibrant hanfu, she sat in the makeup chair visibly taken aback as the artist began applying a foundation several shades lighter than her actual skin tone. The moment the brush hit her face, she knew something was off. She sat in what she described as disbelief, questioning every decision that had led her to that chair without her own products. Her expressions throughout the session told the story better than any words could.

But what started as a comical beauty nightmare slowly shifted. As the hairstylists moved in, adding an elaborate golden headpiece, delicate forehead jewellery, and careful finishing details, the full picture began to emerge. By the time the team stepped back, the transformation was striking. She looked every bit the Chinese princess the look was designed to create, so much so that the glam team crowded around her for celebratory selfies when it was all done.

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Watch the full traditional Chinese makeover in the TikTok video below:

Viewers react to the makeover

The video resonated with many who had either experienced something similar or found the whole situation funny. Commenters were quick to weigh in:

User @phenomenal mercie said:

"Trust me, the make-up is really beautiful. She made you look exactly like them 🥰."

User @Lexi Torres996 noted:

"I don't think it's personal. They do their own makeup lighter than their skin."

User @A🫧 pointed out:

"Well, it's traditional makeup."

User @Crystal Moon-Bray commented:

"They now hopefully carry more colours 😔."

User @Angie added:

"Actually, she's very good; it's just that they don't have your shades."

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Source: Briefly News