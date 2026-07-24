“She Made You Look Like Them”: Woman’s Chinese Makeover Goes Viral After Foundation Fail, SA Amused
- An African woman documented her traditional Chinese makeover experience during a photoshoot in China
- The makeup artist applied a foundation shade far lighter than her skin tone, leaving her questioning everything
- The glam team's final result surprised everyone as an intricate golden headpiece completed the regal look
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
An African woman found herself in quite the predicament during a photoshoot in China on 21 July 2026, after a traditional Chinese makeover left her wishing she had packed her own beauty bag. TikToker @adunnie_dunnie shared the entire experience with her followers, capturing both the panic and the payoff in one video.
When the shade does not match
Dressed in a vibrant hanfu, she sat in the makeup chair visibly taken aback as the artist began applying a foundation several shades lighter than her actual skin tone. The moment the brush hit her face, she knew something was off. She sat in what she described as disbelief, questioning every decision that had led her to that chair without her own products. Her expressions throughout the session told the story better than any words could.
"Stop giving her special treatment": SA aggrieved by Chinese woman refusing to get inside police van
But what started as a comical beauty nightmare slowly shifted. As the hairstylists moved in, adding an elaborate golden headpiece, delicate forehead jewellery, and careful finishing details, the full picture began to emerge. By the time the team stepped back, the transformation was striking. She looked every bit the Chinese princess the look was designed to create, so much so that the glam team crowded around her for celebratory selfies when it was all done.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the full traditional Chinese makeover in the TikTok video below:
Viewers react to the makeover
The video resonated with many who had either experienced something similar or found the whole situation funny. Commenters were quick to weigh in:
User @phenomenal mercie said:
"Trust me, the make-up is really beautiful. She made you look exactly like them 🥰."
User @Lexi Torres996 noted:
"I don't think it's personal. They do their own makeup lighter than their skin."
User @A🫧 pointed out:
"Well, it's traditional makeup."
User @Crystal Moon-Bray commented:
"They now hopefully carry more colours 😔."
User @Angie added:
"Actually, she's very good; it's just that they don't have your shades."
3 Briefly News Chinese-related articles
- A South African man walked up to a Chinese man in town and launched into a Kung Fu demonstration out of nowhere, leaving Mzansi viewers in stitches.
- A South African man in China sparked immense envy after breaking down his affordable medical bill, which included an X-ray and a CT scan following an urgent emergency.
- An Asian content creator left social media users in awe and pleading for more Mandarin lessons after teaching viewers the basics in Afrikaans.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za