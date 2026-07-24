A TikTok creator shared a haul video showing eight household products she bought at Pep for just R10 each

The entire haul cost her only R80, and she urged followers to visit their nearest Pep store immediately

South Africans flooded the comments asking how long the markdown special would last

Pfano shared the items she got from PEP. Image; @pfano08

Source: TikTok

A South African woman sent bargain hunters into a frenzy after posting a TikTok video revealing a R10 markdown special running at Pep stores. The creator, @pfanos08, filmed herself unpacking a haul of products from a PEP shopping bag onto a chair, showing viewers exactly what she picked up and what she paid.

The video was posted on 23 July 2026 and quickly gained traction among South Africans looking to stretch their rands further. In the clip, pfanos08 laid out eight Restore's personal care foam baths, all purchased for R10 each, bringing her total spend to just R80. She urged viewers to get to their nearest PEP store as quickly as possible, adding that the offer was for one day only.

Understanding retail markdowns

Retail markdowns are price reductions used by stores to clear excess stock, boost sales, attract customers, or move outdated items. While they can increase sales and reduce inventory, poorly planned markdowns may lower profits. The markdown percentage is calculated by dividing the price reduction by the original selling price.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Wants to Know How Long the Special Lasts

The comments on her page filled up fast, with most people asking the same urgent question: how much time was left to grab the deal?

@GoodGirlRiri🦋 asked:

"Uswika lini 😭" (When does it end?)

@lange❤mom asked:

"ama date alezozint athin" (What are the expiry dates on those things?)

@Busisiwenkc cleared things up for fellow shoppers:

"Its not one day only bantase. While stock lasts" (It's not one day only, guys. While stock lasts.)

More Briefly News Stories on Low Prices

A Malawian woman’s Shoprite grocery haul sparked reactions from Mzansi after viewers compared prices in South Africa and Malawi, with many discussing the rising cost of living and how far money can stretch across borders.

A South African woman impressed Mzansi after showing off her affordable all-black Mr Price haul, revealing three stylish clothing items she bought for under R500, including a discounted top and a dress for a special occasion.

A South African man living in the UK sparked debate after comparing supermarket drink prices abroad with South Africa, with viewers divided over whether the higher UK costs reflect better value or simply different earning power.

Source: Briefly News