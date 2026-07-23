A South African man in the UK filmed himself walking through a UK supermarket, showing off drink prices to make a point about the cost of living back home

He pointed out that small flavoured drinks cost almost five pounds each, while Coca-Cola deal coming to nearly four pounds

He converted eight pounds to just over R176 on camera, using the total to argue that Mzansi should appreciate Cyril Ramaphosa's economy more than people do

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Screenshots of taken from some of Pluto FX's content of TikTok, Images: Pluto FX

Source: TikTok

A South African man in England has Mzansi comparing economies after he shared UK drink prices in a TikTok video to jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economy.

TikTok user Pluto FX filmed himself walking through a UK supermarket aisle. He pointed his camera at pistachio and sakura flavoured drinks priced at £4.99 each. Further down the aisle, bottles of Coca-Cola sat under a three-for-two deal at £3.99. He then walked over to a self-service checkout to pay for his items.

On screen, he converted the total cost of the items into South African rand using a currency app. The total came to R176,71 for his small basket of drinks. He argued that Mzansi often complains about Ramaphosa’s economy without looking at prices elsewhere. According to him, the clip proved South Africa still offers better value for everyday items. He captioned the post by saying he might settle in England permanently.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Many TikTok users defended his comparison, saying pounds and rand cannot be measured the same way. Some pointed out that earning five pounds in the UK is far easier than earning a hundred rand at home. Others argued UK salaries are much higher, so steeper prices still make sense there.

A few agreed with Pluto FX, saying the clip showed just how far one item’s price can shift between countries. Several users noted that South Africans often underestimate how currency strength affects everyday spending power abroad.

There are real reasons behind the price gap he highlighted. UK shoppers pay a standard 20% VAT on soft drinks at the till. Britain also charges a separate sugar tax of up to 24 pence per litre. South Africa’s own sugar levy sits lower, which keeps local soda prices down.

Cost of living data shows UK prices run roughly 58% higher than South Africa’s. Average salaries in the UK are also far higher than typical South African wages. Economists often note that nominal prices alone do not reflect real spending power in either country.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Source: Briefly News