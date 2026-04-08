“You Also Have To Donate Here”: SA Man in the UK Taste-Tests KFC Meals, Decides Who’s Better
- A South African content creator rated KFC UK menu items, sharing his thoughts on taste and variety
- The young man ordered three items from the menu, which included the British version of Zinger wings
- Social media users debated KFC differences, with mixed opinions on which country has the better taste
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Hlomani, a South African content creator in the United Kingdom, thought it would be fun to taste and compare items from the KFC menu, which offered items not seen on South African menus. He shared which country he felt had better food.
Hlomani took to his TikTok account on 8 April 2026, sharing that he bought an Original Ranch Rice Bowl, Pickle Loaded Fries, and Hot Wings. After placing his order, he saw something familiar on the self-service screen and said:
"Yoh, ha-ah, you also have to donate here."
Nevertheless, the traveller collected his meal, noting that the service was the quickest he had ever experienced at a KFC franchise. He tried the rice first, which he rated a 9/10, then he nibbled on the Pickle Fries, which he enjoyed and rated a 7/10, and finally, he tried the British version of the Zinger Wings. Unfortunately, the wings got a 5/10.
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"They taste very similar, but I think ours are a bit spicier and nicer."
When a TikTok user asked which country had the best KFC, Hlomani commented:
"The UK, because of its variety of things."
Take a look at the TikTok video posted below:
United Kingdom's KFC intrigues South Africans
Several social media users gathered in the comment section with their queries and opinions on the fast food establishment.
@busi017 had a different take on the food and commented:
"South Africa's KFC tastes way better than the UK one."
@sasha.smous wrote with a laugh:
"The donation part killed me. How much are they asking for?"
An amused @bontleql added:
"How are you guys not picky eaters? One of the things I think about when travelling is that I have to bring food from home."
@leesparkles101 said to Hlomani:
"Don't hate donating. In Braamfontein, they have an orphanage home from KFC, and those kids eat better than me. Trust me, you are doing a good thing."
Hlomani responded to the TikTok user:
"I do donate, but only in South Africa or other African countries (when I go). I'm sorry, but I'm not yet convinced about donating to first-world countries, unfortunately."
@paulettathomas shared in the comment section:
"I’m an American, and this is very fascinating to me. Our KFC doesn’t have most of this stuff."
3 Other stories about taste tests
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a content creator from the United Kingdom explored popular South African snacks, which he had rated after giving them a nibble.
- A South African man conducted a taste test, where he compared chocolate mousse from Checkers and Woolworths. The video sparked a lively discussion about price versus quality and product differences.
- Another traveller from the United Kingdom tried South African pies, which he compared to the ones back home. Many South Africans expressed joy at seeing their beloved savoury snacks being appreciated by someone from abroad.
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Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za