A Cape Town man came across a box of 200 macarons at a luxury French patisserie at the V&A Waterfront, priced at R27,999

At R140 per macaron, the box costs more than many South Africans earn in a month

People in the comments were divided between defending the price as a luxury experience and those who said no biscuit on earth is worth that kind of money

A man recording a vlog, discussing outrageous prices. Images: @suvveer_rajpaul

Source: TikTok

Nobody in Cape Town asked for this kind of stress. @suvveer_rajpaul, a Cape Town content creator who shares videos about interesting and sometimes outrageous things he comes across, posted another outrageous clip on 2 April 2026. What he found had people doing the maths and immediately feeling poor. He found a box of 200 macarons at Ladurée, a well-known French luxury patisserie at the V&A Waterfront, priced at R27,999. He shared the clip with the question:

"Cape Town, is this normal? R28,000 for macarons at Ladurée? That is not dessert. That is a financial decision."

In the video, he broke it down simply. At R27,999 for 200 macarons, that works out to roughly R140 each. He joked that for that price, the box should come with emotional stability, a small inheritance and the ability to fix the fuel crisis. He said the first bite better taste like soft life and generational wealth because at that point, you are not buying dessert, you are entering a payment plan.

What makes Ladurée so expensive?

Ladurée is a Parisian luxury patisserie founded in 1862 and is widely considered one of the most prestigious macaron brands in the world. The brand operates in over 100 locations globally and is known for using high-quality ingredients, precise French techniques and elegant packaging that has become iconic in its own right.

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Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi debates the R28k macaron box

The comments on TikToker @suvveer_rajpaul's clip were a mix of shock, defence and humour:

@William Lehong wrote:

"R28,000? For that price, those macarons better come with a full tank of petrol, a backup generator for load shedding, and a personal apology from the chef for my bank balance."

@sanah laughed:

"Don't act as if you could afford it."

@Muhammad Essop added:

"I had it and it was so mediocre."

@𝓝𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓭𝓲 said:

"It is giving."

@Nikitta wrote:

"Whoever has bought the box, please report back. We want to see something."

@MILANMAHARAJ added:

"A macaron is not just a biscuit. It is technique, precision, and tradition. R140 is actually in line with what authentic French patisserie costs."

@Fuse said:

"They use Spar dough."

A man is discussing a box of macarons. Images: @suvveer_rajpaul

Source: TikTok

More on wild SA prices

Briefly News recently reported on a Joburg Jet store that had the whole place on sale with items going for as little as R80.

recently reported on a Joburg Jet store that had the whole place on sale with items going for as little as R80. A couple sat down for Valentine's Day dinner at a Cape Town restaurant and walked away with a bill of R22,405 and what Mzansi said about the amount had the internet completely divided.

A Cape Town TikToker staged a petrol station skit about the April fuel price increase that went viral.

Source: Briefly News