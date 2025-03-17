A man from the United Kingdom shared his take on South African pies after he had a bite of each of the different flavours

A British tourist captured the attention of Mzansi after sharing his take on South African pies, which sparked a flood of reactions from locals.

UK tourist taste test of SA pies

The gent shared a video under the handle Jacks Travelling on Facebook, where he took his viewers through his day with his loved ones and went on to try Ou Meul pies.

As the gent tried to sample a variety of local pies from a store chain, among the options Jacks Travelling tried were the classic steak and kidney, which he went on to say the following after trying it out.

"This is so good, way better than any Greggs in England. I will give that a solid eight out of 10."

He also went on to try out the chicken pie, which he really loved too. The video of the man filming his reaction went viral, and the light-hearted review has not only entertained thousands but also sparked national pride in SA’s comfort food.

Many locals expressed joy at seeing their beloved pies appreciated by someone from abroad. The footage gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip of the man trying out the pies below:

SA reacts to UK man’s pie review video

South African social media users headed to the comments section, welcoming him warmly and suggesting more local foods to try.

Stuart Dickson raved over the South African pie saying:

"Oh meal? Never heard of it. But yes, SA pies are way better than UK pies."

Glynn Roberts expressed:

"Everything is better in South Africa."

Peter Ernstzen wrote:

"Can't compare UK food to SA. Hands down, we are the best. Try our Cape Town fish and chips not bland cod. Try our South African breakfast with boerewors, not black pudding. Try our Cape Malay curries. And real boere kos. Bro, you're wasting your time and ours with pies. Ps and get yourself a real Gatsby while you're here. Here we do real food done real good."

Pierre Van Der Westhuizen commented:

"Also try Houhoek pies....simply the best!"

Runette Geyser Hamilton suggested:

"You need some droewors and biltong. Also go have fish and chips in Hout Bay at Snoekies."

Brandon Hepburn added:

"Cape Town's pepper steak pies are the best in the world."

Foreign visitors try South African things for the 1st time

Briefly News previously reported that an American man visiting South Africa has sparked a debate online after criticising the popular local drink, Oros, for being excessively sweet.

previously reported that an American man visiting South Africa has sparked a debate online after criticising the popular local drink, Oros, for being excessively sweet. An American man indulged in local cuisine in a video shared by an African restaurant page on TikTok.

A South African got Americans to try some of our favourite drinks and shared their reactions on TikTok.

