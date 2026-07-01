From assault charges to giving up all rights to his former pet monkey, R&B singer Chris Brown is no stranger to appearing in courts

Chris has been found liable by a jury for $13 million in damages after his housekeeper was attacked by one of his 200 lb dogs

He is currently facing multiple major legal battles and reportedly fled the scene instead of calling 911

Chris Brown was ordered by a jury to pay $13 million after a dog attacked his housekeeper, Maria Avila. Photos: Henry Nicholls, Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown ordered to pay $13 million

Chris Brown has been ordered by a Los Angeles jury to pay nearly $13 million in damages to his former housekeeper, Maria Avila, after she was brutally mauled by his dog.

The terrifying incident occurred in 2020 at Brown’s California home. Avila was taking out the trash when she was attacked without warning by the singer’s 200 lb Caucasian Shepherd.

Avila required skin grafts from her abdomen to repair her badly injured arm and continues to suffer from severe post-traumatic stress disorder, leaving her unable to work.

The first report came from Billboard, which stated the jury found Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, liable for negligence, awarding Avila $12.9 million. Additionally, her sister, Patricia, who also worked at the property and witnessed the bloody aftermath, was awarded $885,000 for emotional distress. Maria’s husband received $50,000 due to the attack’s impact on their marriage.

During the trial, Brown admitted partial liability but disputed the severity of the injuries. He testified that he purchased the massive dog for protection, claiming he previously warned the housekeepers that the animals were "absolutely not" friendly.

After discovering Avila on the ground, Brown failed to personally call 911. Instead, he directed his security to handle it and fled the scene, later admitting he left to avoid a "media circus."

Public reactions to Chris Brown's verdict

The multi-million-dollar verdict sparked immediate outrage and discussion online. Across social media platforms, users did not hold back in condemning Chris Brown's actions, drawing connections to his well-documented history of abuse and controversy.

Reacting to the news posted by an X (Twitter) user, one commented,

"Chris really should not be allowed to do anything LMAO serial woman beater and now abusive pet abandoner.❌"

Many focused on his failure to get her help, with one adding,

"The world protects male abusers.🤨 I'm convinced one day we'll see his downfall."

Others expressed absolute disbelief at his loyal fanbase.

"They'd support him no matter what. No low is too low for them,"

Another chimed in

"My ex was a Chris Brown fan, which should've been the first and only red flag🔴 I needed tbh."

Ultimately, while the massive financial penalty brings some justice to Avila and her family, the victim testified in court that she "will never be the same again."

Chris Brown faces multiple court orders. Photos: @Chris Brown

Source: Facebook

Chris Brown vs. Zara Lasson

Briefly News also highlighted facts about the ongoing controversy between Chris Brown and Zara Larsson, following Larsson's decision to block Brown on streaming platforms due to his abusive history.

This incident has elicited varied responses from fans and commentators, raising questions about accountability in the music industry and the consistency of celebrity reactions to past disputes.

Source: Briefly News