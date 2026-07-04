Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has responded publicly to the controversy surrounding Teboho Mokoena’s comments during the Bafana Bafana homecoming at OR Tambo International Airport

The incident has triggered widespread debate across political and sporting circles, with differing views on whether players should express political sentiments during official national team events

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a football analyst who has weighed in, offering a broader perspective on the balance between athlete expression, public expectation and national representation

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has broken his silence on the viral Teboho Mokoena moment that took place during the Bafana Bafana homecoming at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has come to the defence of Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena. Image: Dave Bernal and @gaytonmck

Source: UGC

McKenzie was present when the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder made an EFF remark during his speech to the crowd. The moment has since gained traction and received mixed reactions from football fans, journalists, and politicians.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president also joined the debate, which was sparked by a question from SABC Sport presenter Xoli Zondo. The EFF Gauteng chairperson, Leko Dunga, clashed with Zondo while defending Mokoena’s actions.

Gayton McKenzie responds to Teboho Mokoena EFF controversy

Now McKenzie has shared his views on the contentious matter that has divided social media this week. He posted a tweet on Saturday, 4 July 2026, just hours after the ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula called for SAFA to take action against Mokoena.

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McKenzie wrote:

@GaytonMcK:

“Political affiliation should have no place in our sport. Many are rightfully upset about Mrembulo acknowledging the Economic Freedom Fighters. The EFF came out in numbers; I greeted them publicly as well. The player intended no malice. The atmosphere was one of unity.”

As seen in the tweet below.

However, some fans did not agree with the Minister, with others going so far as to criticise the player.

@ThomasMohlala4:

“Hi sir, the player was wrong. He cannot do that. Sport knows no politics. ANC, PA, MKP, DA and other party members were there. They did not wear party regalia because it was not a party event.”

@cmonama:

“As a Sundowns fan, I say Teboho Mokoena was extremely childish.”

@TlouMr_S:

“Players need to go to public speaking classes. It shows maturity is still needed too.”

@Melchizedek606:

“The timing was wrong considering the current political climate. Stop trying to be politically correct. That was a stupid move.”

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena makes a tackle in a FIFA World Cup match against Canada. Image: Molly Darlington

Source: Getty Images

Expert explains how SAFA must deal with such incidents

Football analyst Mandla Biyela says the controversy surrounding Teboho Mokoena highlights a growing tension between personal expression and national representation in South African sport.

Speaking to Briefly News, Biyela noted that the incident should not be viewed in isolation but rather as part of a broader pattern in which athletes are increasingly visible public figures beyond the pitch.

He explained that modern footballers operate in a highly connected environment where every gesture and remark is instantly amplified, making it difficult to separate sporting identity from personal belief systems.

“At the centre of this debate is not necessarily intent, but context,” Biyela said. “A player acknowledging supporters in a crowd can be interpreted differently depending on the political climate and public sensitivity at the time.”

Biyela added that governing bodies such as SAFA may need clearer guidelines on player conduct during official national team engagements, particularly in politically charged environments, to avoid repeated public disputes.

However, he cautioned against overcorrection, arguing that heavy-handed disciplinary responses could stifle players’ individuality and disconnect them from supporters who bring politics into sporting spaces.

“The challenge is balance,” he said.

“Football does not exist in a vacuum. The question is how institutions manage expression without undermining the unity sport is supposed to represent.”

Biyela concluded that the debate is likely to continue, especially as players become more vocal and socially aware in public settings.

Ronwen Williams pinpoints Bafana Bafana's World Cup flaw

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa captain Ronwen Williams reflected on the disappointing result and believes Bafana Bafana's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately cost them a place in the last 16.

The 34-year-old admitted it was frustrating that the same issue had continued to haunt this group of players despite similar experiences at both club and international level.

Source: Briefly News