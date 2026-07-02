Globally acclaimed actress Thuso Mbedu advised President Cyril Ramaphosa after the latest cabinet reshuffle

Her suggestion sparked diverse reactions from South Africans on social media, with some explaining ministerial appointments

Ramaphosa appointed new ministers, including Willem Aucamp and Dina Pule, amid significant changes

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Thuso Mbedu gave President Ramaphosa advice after he named new ministers. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety, Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Internationally acclaimed South African actress Thuso Mbedu has reacted to the latest cabinet reshuffle. She also gave President Cyril Ramaphosa advice on what he should do on his next cabinet appointment or reshuffle.

Mbedu previously broke her silence on the national shutdown with a message for the protestors. Hours after she broke her silence on the anti-illegal immigration marches, The Woman King star broke her silence on the latest cabinet reshuffle with a suggestion.

Thuso Mbedu reacts to latest cabinet reshuffle

On Wednesday, 1 July 2026, Thuso Mbedu took to her official X (Twitter) account and weighed in on the latest cabinet reshuffle. She suggested that in future, the presidency should list the appointee’s academic qualifications and professional experience. She said that way, South Africans can see whether the appointee is qualified for the portfolio. The post was captioned:

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“@PresidencyZA My knowledge is very limited when it comes to politics & the whole reshuffling thing. But maybe, one day, kungaba nento where we can see how the people appointed as ministers are qualified for those roles. That would be a fun exercise. Sifunde nathi. Aniboni?”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Thuso Mbedu's suggestion

Thuso Mbedu’s reaction gained traction and sparked a myriad of reactions online. Several netizens explained that ministers are political appointees and are not necessarily expected to be technocrats.

Here are some of the comments:

@NhlanhlaMBh_le agreed:

“Yebo, sifunde nathi! 🙏 A public dashboard or simple CV summary for ministers & deputies-education, relevant experience, past performance metrics-would build real trust. Especially now with the new appointments after the reshuffle. South Africans deserve to see competence matching the huge responsibilities. That fun exercise could become a powerful accountability tool.”

@SIYA_VS criticised:

“Reshuffles are so dumb imagine if corporate worked like that. you’re marketing lead then on a random Tuesday the CEO announces you as lead at finance and the finance guy is now head of HR, and head of HR is now lead in Sales, and this keeps occurring randomly. Totally unsustainable.”

@Tutu_Sekwati explained:

“Yeah, the constitution says the president has a prerogative to appoint whomever they want without any justification. It's not a job employment it's a deployment, hence they can be fired without CCMA or labour laws involved.”

@BrunoDaKingKong agreed:

“That’s a good idea, and their monthly performance report!”

Mzansi reacted after Thuso Mbedu gave Cyril Ramaphosa advice. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP, Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Who did Ramaphosa appoint in cabinet reshuffle?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced one of the biggest Cabinet reshuffles since the Government of National Unity was formed.

He appointed Willem Aucamp as the new Minister of Agriculture after demoting and reappointing John Steenhuisen as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition. Among several appointments, including a new Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Ramaphosa also announced the return of former Cabinet minister Dina Pule, who was previously dismissed from Cabinet.

Source: Briefly News