Former Royal AM midfielder Moffat Mdluli made allegations about Andile Mpisane's conduct at the now-defunct club on the iDiski Dine podcast

Mdluli claimed Mpisane would arrive at training sessions with friends and instruct coaching staff to include them

Former Royal AM captain Happy Jele backed Mdluli's account, questioning whether Mpisane ever took football seriously

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Former Royal AM players Moffat Mdluli and Happy Jele expose shocking claims about Andile Mpisane's training ground conduct at the now-defunct PSL club. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

SOUTH AFRICA — Two former Royal AM players have publicly spoken out against the manner in which chairman Andile Mpisane reportedly ran the club's training operations. They allege that he would bring personal friends to first-team sessions and have them included alongside professional footballers.

Former midfielder Moffat Mdluli raised the claims on the iDiski Dine podcast. He described a training environment that he said undermined the professionalism of players who had worked for years to reach that level.

Mdluli Questions Fairness at Training

MDN News reports that according to Mdluli, Mpisane would arrive at training with friends in tow and direct the coaching staff to allow those individuals to participate in the session.

"The chairman used to come to training with his friends. He would say, 'My friend here is going to train today,' and he would train," Mdluli said.

He was careful to frame his remarks as factual rather than personal.

"He has his own choices and has made his own career choices, but he was never a professional footballer," Mdluli said.

"As a player you come to training and have to deal with this. A lot of issues were never addressed at the club."

Mdluli also questioned the competitive integrity of the arrangement.

"Did he compete enough to play? Was it fair for him to be there? Could he have fair competition with the other players?" he asked.

"We are not talking badly about him. We are simply stating the facts. We sacrificed a lot to become professional footballers."

Andile Mpisane's secret training ground rule exposed by former Royal AM players. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Happy Jele Backs the Account

Former Royal AM captain Happy Jele corroborated Mdluli's version of events, describing Mpisane's commitment to the club as inconsistent. Jele noted that Mpisane had pursued a music career before turning his attention to football.

"He had been singing before, and then he wanted to play football," Jele said. "I mean, he took soccer as a hobby. We take our jobs seriously."

The allegations have renewed scrutiny over how Royal AM operated before the club's eventual collapse.

Andile Mpisane and Tamia divorce rumours continue to trend

Briefly News previously reported that Andile Mpisane and his wife, Tamia Mpisane, found themselves at the centre of growing divorce speculation after Tamia removed "Mpisane" from her social media profiles and reverted to using her maiden surname, Louw.

The rumours intensified after Tamia deleted photos of Andile from her Instagram page. However, fans later noticed that Andile had liked one of Tamia's latest Instagram posts despite the speculation.

Source: Briefly News