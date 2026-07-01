Tol A$$ Mo humorously argues South Africans depend on foreign nationals amidst immigration debate

Sol Phenduka also discussed how South Africans coexisted with foreigners and why attitudes towards them have changed over the years

Phindile Gwala's contrasting stance on illegal immigration sparked controversy due to her marriage to a foreign national

Sol Phenduka weighed in on foreigners ahead of the national shutdown. Image: podcastandchillnetwork

Source: Instagram

Comedian Tol A$$ Mo has weighed in on the debate around illegal immigration, joking that South Africans would "suffer" if foreigners left the country. His comments came hours before the national shutdown and anti-illegal immigration marches on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

Tol A$$ Mo appeared alongside Tshego as a guest host on the latest episode of the Podcast and Chill, which premiered on Monday, 29 June 2026. The pair joined Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady while MacG was absent.

During the discussion, the panel touched on several current affairs topics, including the ongoing debate over undocumented immigrants. X (Twitter) user @Markosonke1 later shared a clip of Tol A$$ Mo's remarks, which quickly gained attention online.

Tol A$$ Mo weighs in on foreigners

Tol A$$ Mo pushed back against the narrative that South Africans are xenophobic, arguing that locals and foreign nationals have long lived and worked together for years. He jokingly suggested that South Africans would struggle if all foreigners left.

“We can’t survive without these guys. I think that, you know what, it’s a conspiracy this xenophobic thing. We get along quite well. We live together with foreigners every day,” Tol A$$ Mo said.

Sol Phenduka on why SA wants foreigners to leave

Sol Phenduka agreed, saying South Africans have coexisted with foreign nationals for many years. He recalled growing up around foreign-owned businesses and explained why attitudes towards foreigners began to change.

“We’ve been living with foreigners. I remember growing up you’d find uFrance, he’s the shoemaker or the tailor. You find Carlos who drives locally, or he’s a mechanic, or they construct houses. I think the problem started when it became too much, to the point where school kids are not getting places in school, no beds in hospitals, clinics are overcrowded. I think that’s when it became a problem,” Sol Phenduka explained.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Tol A$$ Mo's stance on foreigners

The video spread rapidly on the microblogging website and sparked a flurry of reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@KingAzanian fumed:

“Comedians and rappers used to be very important in such crucial subjects. There are too many examples of that in the past, and some American comedians still have a voice in current affairs, but South African celebs will disappoint you.”

@maraporapo_10 highlighted:

“If I had not listened to the video and only read your headline, I would have thrown expletives at him. You guys know how to throw people under the bus to push your narratives.”

@vhalodhiforteen argued:

“Nobody is arguing that laws need to be followed. Running wild in the streets with whips and threats is not a solution to a porous border; neither is it a solution to a corrupt and inept Home Affairs.”

Mzansi weighed in on Mongezi Ngcobondwane's comments on illegal foreigners. Image: tolassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

Phindile Gwala's anti-illegal immigrant post raises eyebrows

While Tol A$$ Mo believes South Africans would suffer if foreigners leave the country, Phindile Gwala has a different view.

Briefly News reported that Phindile Gwala supported calls for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa amid anti-immigration marches.

Her stance raises eyebrows due to her marriage to Congolese-born model Armando Ngandu.

Source: Briefly News