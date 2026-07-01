Thando Thabethe reacted to a video of a Malawian national explaining how he had lived in South Africa without documentation since 2014

Thabethe's reaction sparked debate on social media as South Africans discussed illegal immigration, government accountability and the country's justice system

Renowned filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho weighed in on the calls for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa

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Thando Thabethe weighed in on a clip of a Malawian explaining how he stayed in SA without documents. Image: thando_thabethe/Instagram, Brother_Bear07/X

Source: UGC

Popular media personality Thando Thabethe has reacted to a video of a Malawian national explaining how he lived in South Africa for years without the required documentation. Her response came as anti-illegal immigration marches took place across the country on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

The 947 Drive with Thando host took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account to reshare a video featuring Malawian national Beck Chitsulo. Rather than writing a message, Thabethe responded with several backhand index-pointing-down emojis, drawing attention to the clip.

How Malawian lived in SA without documents

Beck Chitsulo was among the Malawian nationals who boarded buses outside the Malawi Consulate General in Woodmead on Monday, 29 June 2026, ahead of voluntary repatriation efforts. X user @Brother_Bear07 shared a video in which Chitsulo spoke about living in South Africa without documentation since 2014.

Chitsulo said that the issue with South Africa wasn’t necessarily migration itself, but what he described as the weak enforcement of its laws.

“To be honest, I think the justice system is weak. Many people come here because they believe they can break the rules and nothing will happen to them,” he said.

He also claimed he had encountered law enforcement officers several times and alleged that he paid bribes to avoid facing the consequences.

“I’ve been stopped by police before, but instead of following the legal process, things were dealt with there and then with money. That is why many people think they can come here without the proper documents,” he added.

Beck Chitsulo also suggested ways South Africa can deal with illegal immigration. He believes stronger law enforcement would discourage undocumented migration and create a fairer system for everyone.

“When you have managed the situation, please try to fix the justice system. If the laws are properly enforced, people will respect them,” he said.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in after Thando Thabethe reacts to video of Malawian

Thando Thabethe's reaction drew attention to the video and sparked discussion on social media.

Here are some comments:

@Ndlombango said:

“I will say this over and over again: 99% of our problems are caused by the ANC. What is good is that South Africans are reclaiming their country from the government and illegal immigrants.”

@zinxfur remarked:

“The best constitution in the world, for everyone except its citizens.”

@JuniorSr88 commented:

“It's admirable seeing our celebrities being brave, risking their careers to defend our country. I hope South Africans support and do justice for them where they can.”

Mzansi reacted after Thando Thabethe weighed in on a video of a Malawian. Image: thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Mmabatho Montsho criticises national shutdown

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mmabatho Montsho weighed in on the planned anti-illegal immigration protests.

Her comments sparked a heated debate online, with some supporting her call for unity while others accused her of ignoring South Africans' concerns.

Source: Briefly News