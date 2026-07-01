President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced one of the biggest Cabinet reshuffles since the Government of National Unity was formed

One controversial former Cabinet minister is making an unexpected return to government, while former leader John Steenhuisen was demoted

The reshuffle also follows a request from the DA to change its representation in government

The spokesperson for the Activist and Citizens Forum told Briefly News that the organisation is disappointed by Dina Pule’s reappointment

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Former minister Dina Pule (left) and President Cyril Ramaphosa (right). Images: @mybroadband/X and Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a major Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, making significant changes to his executive.

The reshuffle includes the removal of three Democratic Alliance (DA) deputy ministers, the demotion of former Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen to deputy minister, and the return of former Cabinet minister Dina Pule, who was previously dismissed from Cabinet.

John Steenhuisen demoted and Dina Pule returns to Cabinet

One of the biggest surprises of the reshuffle was the demotion of Steenhuisen. The former Minister of Agriculture will now serve as a deputy minister, marking a significant change for one of the DA's most senior leaders in government. John Steenhuisen, who has been moved from Agriculture, will replace Abrahams as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

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Ramaphosa also reappointed former Communications Minister Dina Pule to Cabinet. Pule served as Minister of Communications between 2011 and 2013 under former President Jacob Zuma. She was dismissed from Cabinet after being found guilty by Parliament's Ethics Committee of breaching the Executive Ethics Code by failing to disclose her relationship with a businessman whose company benefited from a government-sponsored event linked to her department.

Pule is currently one of the ANC Women's League's top four officials. She replaces another senior Women's League leader, Sisisi Tolashe.

See post from News24 here:

Activist and Citizens Forum criticise Pule's appointment

In a statement sent to Briefly News, Dennis Bloem, spokesperson for the Activist and Citizens Forum, expressed disappointment at Dina Pule’s return to Cabinet after previously being dismissed, calling President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision “disgusting.” He questioned what message the President was sending to the country, given his campaign promises to root out corruption.

“With this scandalous appointment of Dina Pule, President Ramaphosa has shown the people of the country that corruption is a status symbol in the ANC. One must be corrupt if one wants to be appointed,” he said.

Three DA deputy ministers removed

Ramaphosa confirmed that three DA deputy ministers had been removed following a request from DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Hill-Lewis revealed that he wrote to the president on 17 June requesting changes to the party's representation in the Government of National Unity.

The deputy ministers leaving government are Samantha Graham-Maré, Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy,Sello Seitlholo, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation and Mimmy Gondwe, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training.

They will be replaced by Yusuf Carrim, who takes over from Gondwe, Jack Bloom, who replaces Seitlholo, and Alexandra Abrahams, who replaces Graham-Maré.

Former DA leader John Steenhuisen. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

DA's John Steenhuisen makes allegations against Tony Leon

Previously, Briefly News reported that the ANC called for an independent investigation after the former Democratic Alliance leader sat down for a tell-all interview. Steenhuisen made allegations against former party leader Tony Leon, the current leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, and also corporates associated with them. The former DA leader claimed that they allegedly undertook lobbying activities on behalf of private interests, including some matters related to the government's response to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in the country.

Source: Briefly News