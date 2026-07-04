ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has become the latest political figure to weigh in on the growing controversy involving Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena

His comments have intensified an already heated national debate that has drawn reactions from political leaders, journalists and football supporters

The latest development has reignited discussions about whether South African athletes should express political views while representing the national team

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ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has called on the South African Football Association (SAFA) to discipline Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena following his EFF remarks during the national team's homecoming at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has called for action to be taken against Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena. Image:@fikilembalula and Karl Anderson

Source: UGC

Mokoena's words, "I see you, EFF," have sparked a social media storm, with South Africans divided over the incident. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has come to his defence, with Gauteng chairperson Leko Dunga engaging in a heated debate with SABC Sport presenter Xoli Zondo on X. EFF president Julius Malema later joined the discussion.

Now, the ANC, through its Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, has entered the debate. Mbalula shared his views on Saturday, 4 July, calling on SAFA to reprimand the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder.

Fikile Mbalula calls on SAFA to discipline Teboho Mokoena

@MbalulaFikile posted:

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"Disappointed with Mokoena and SAFA. He must be reprimanded. Unbelievable. Don't use our jersey to promote EFF. Do it in your leisure time."

As seen in the tweet below.

The post quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with social media users expressing sharply differing opinions.

Social media reacts to Mbalula's comments on Teboho Mokoena

@ReleGlo wrote:

"The Bafana Bafana jersey doesn't have a star. ANC is so useless."

@MaxTebogo10 said:

"Sleep, Fikile. You're never disappointed about your corrupt organisation and its officials who put their interests ahead of the people they're supposed to lead."

@Mashesha_RSA commented:

"The Springboks landed at Rupert's private farm. You kept quiet, Fikile."

@mingasPC wrote:

"Politicians are always the first to jump into the frame for a photo opportunity when our athletes win, using national jerseys to boost their own political profiles. You cannot claim ownership of the national team only when it suits your narrative while reprimanding players the moment they express themselves."

@MalusiBooi said:

"At 03:28 you are bothered by this? 🤣🤣🤣 On a serious note, Jola, the ANC has never understood the separation of powers. You are the last person to complain about this behaviour. Government officials wear ANC regalia during office hours, and you have never condemned that. Relax!"

@TebogoDitshego added:

"Indeed, that was unprofessional. It's not just about that one event but the pattern of promoting his personal political preferences while on national duty. The players need media training, social media training, diplomatic etiquette and protocol training."

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena during the FIFA World Cup match between South Africa and Canada. Image: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

It is not the first time the Bafana Bafana midfielder has publicly shown support for the political party. In February 2024, shortly after South Africa secured third place at the 2023 AFCON, Mokoena sparked debate when he declared, "Julius Malema for President," during the team's homecoming celebrations.

Ronwen Williams pinpoints Bafana Bafana's World Cup flaw

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa captain Ronwen Williams reflected on the disappointing result and believes Bafana Bafana's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately cost them a place in the last 16.

The 34-year-old admitted it was frustrating that the same issue had continued to haunt this group of players despite similar experiences at both club and international level.

Source: Briefly News