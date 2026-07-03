Sinesipho Mali has officially ended his tenure with Bafana Bafana after addressing the fallout from his viral World Cup comments

The former performance analyst admitted the controversy had a personal impact, revealing that his family became targets of abuse and threats

His apology and resignation mark the end of a chapter that sparked intense debate among South African football fans

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Bafana Bafana tactical analyst Sinesipho Mali has stepped down from his position following the controversial remarks he made during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is in deep conversation with the then Performance Analyst Sinesipho Mali. Image:@sinesiphomali

Source: Twitter

Mali sparked widespread debate after South Africa defeated South Korea 1-0 thanks to a goal from Thapelo Maseko. After Bafana Bafana secured a historic place in the Round of 32, he drew criticism when he hit back at detractors back home during a post-match interview. His comments were widely criticised by South Africans, with many accusing him of being disrespectful.

Before leaving the national team, Mali made history by becoming Chippa United's first-ever sporting director. He held the position for six months before leaving in January 2026 to focus on his duties with Bafana Bafana.

Sinesipho Mali's comments after South Korea win

SoccerBeat shared a video on X on 25 June 2026 showing Mali speaking to journalists in Monterrey, Mexico, after Bafana Bafana edged South Korea 1-0 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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In the clip, Mali appeared to take a swipe at critics, saying those criticising the team were doing so from home while the squad was focused on competing at the tournament. He also pointed out that Bafana Bafana had reached the knockout stage at a second senior FIFA World Cup and insisted that critics should continue talking. Even Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, in his post-match interview, fired at the critics with stern words.

Watch the video below.

According to MDN News, South African Football Association CEO Lydia Monyepao was standing behind Mali during the interview and attempted to stop him, urging him to calm down. Despite her intervention, Mali continued speaking and repeated that the critics could keep talking.

Sinesipho Mali announced his resignation as the Bafana Bafana Performance Analyst. Image;@sinesiphomali

Source: Twitter

Sinesipho Mali apologises and confirms Bafana Bafana exit

Speaking to Andile Ncube on Metro FM on Thursday, 2 July, Mali apologised to South Africans for his comments and confirmed that he had stepped down from his role with the national team. During the interview, he revealed that his mother had been confronted, verbally abused and threatened at her workplace. He added that other members of his family and people close to him had also been subjected to abuse.

"I can confirm that I no longer serve as Head of Analysis for Bafana Bafana," he said.

"I made this decision before the World Cup."

Watch the clip below.

Following the interview, Mali also shared a statement on X, writing:

"The official statement of apology to South Africa. As I close this chapter as a Performance Analyst, I welcome the next step in my career path as I continue serving this beautiful game. Greatness awaits."

As seen in the post below on X.

Gayton McKenzie names preferred Bafana Bafana coach

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie praised Hugo Broos for what he describes as a complete turnaround of Bafana Bafana.

Speaking at OR Tambo International Airport during the team’s emotional return from their World Cup campaign, McKenzie said Broos inherited a side that had lost respect and belief, but rebuilt it into a competitive force.

Source: Briefly News