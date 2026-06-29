“It’s Not Funny”: Mzansi Claps Back As Grand Dilan Trolls SA After Bafana Bafana’s World Cup Exit
- Grand Dilan wasted no time mocking South Africa after Bafana’s heartbreaking World Cup exit on Sunday
- Stephen Eustáquio’s 92nd-minute goal for Canada ended Bafana’s historic run at Los Angeles Stadium
- South Africans fired back in the comments, reminding Grand Dilan that 30 June was right around the corner
African TikToker Grand Dilan trolled South Africa after Bafana Bafana lost 1-0 to Canada in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 in Los Angeles on Sunday. Stephen Eustáquio broke South African hearts with a goal deep in stoppage time. The clip set Mzansi’s comment sections on fire.
Grand Dilan, who commands over 511,000 followers on TikTok under the handle @realgranddilan, is well known for his South Africa-focused comedy content. He posted a video after the final whistle telling South Africans their players would be home just in time for the 30 June protests. He also called the Bafana strikers “opportunity wasters” and said watching them go out was paving the way for other African countries.
Mzansi was not laughing
The comment section became a battleground almost immediately after the video went up. One commenter told Grand Dilan to know when to make jokes, reminding him that most of his followers are South Africans. Another hit back by asking when Nigeria would be playing, sarcastically suggesting they enter the “Tinubu Cup” instead.
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Bafana had made history earlier in the tournament by beating South Korea 1-0, reaching the knockout stages for the very first time ever. Coach Hugo Broos called the campaign a success despite the painful exit at the last 32 stage. Captain Ronwen Williams admitted after the match that his side was simply not clinical enough in front of goal throughout the tournament. Bafana scored just two goals across all four of their matches in the World Cup.
Grand Dilan’s dig landed harder, knowing his own country did not feature at this World Cup, something South Africans were quick to point out online.
Watch the Facebook video:
More about Bafana World Cup exit
- Bafana Bafana's dream run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a heartbreaking end after a stoppage-time defeat to Canada in the knockout stages.
- Hugo Broos has made a surprise admission after Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup campaign came to an emotional end.
- Hugo Broos continued to make history at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup as he sets a new record in Bafana Bafana's defeat.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za