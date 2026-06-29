Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena found himself in the spotlight as supporters reacted strongly after the team’s painful World Cup farewell

The defeat against Canada opened old debates around Hugo Broos’ choices, with one player becoming the target of fan frustration

South Africa’s campaign ended with praise for the progress made, but also uncomfortable questions about what must change next

South Africa’s heartbreaking 2026 FIFA World Cup exit has opened old wounds, with supporters questioning Hugo Broos’ decisions after Bafana Bafana’s narrow defeat to Canada.

Teboho Mokoena scored in the 1-1 draw against Czechia. Image: Bafana Bafana

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana were knocked out after a late Canada goal ended their historic World Cup run, with many fans pointing fingers at the midfield selection and the team’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who returned to the team after his suspension in the South Korea match, admitted that the smallest details decide games at the highest level, saying South Africa failed to punish their opportunities.

"At the highest level, the margins are very small. When you get your chances, you must convert them," Mokoena said.

Teboho Mokoena echoes Ronwen Williams' sentiments

Goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams conceded that the team failed to capitalise on the chances and was not ruthless enough. Mokoena also made a similar admission.

The midfielder added that Canada created fewer chances but made theirs count, a lesson Bafana must carry forward.

"That’s the lesson we must take going forward. We must be clinical."

Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Richie Laryea #22 of Canada during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between South Africa and Canada. Image: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Despite the positive moments during the tournament, South Africa struggled for goals. Mokoena’s penalty against Czechia and Thapelo Maseko’s strike against South Korea were the only goals scored by Bafana during the competition.

None of the recognised strikers, including Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa, managed to find the back of the net.

Watch the video below.

Fans question Hugo Broos after Bafana Bafana World Cup elimination

While Mokoena, who scored in the 1-1 draw against Czechia, defended the team’s performance, some supporters were not convinced and took to social media to question Broos’ faith in the midfielder.

One fan, @mbonisikhumalo13, claimed the coach’s loyalty towards Mokoena cost Bafana, writing:

“How did Mokoena even finish this game? This madala’s favouritism killed us. It’s good that he’s leaving.”

Another supporter, @DavidLpoira, argued that the midfield should have been changed after the South Korea match.

“We are out because of Hugo’s love for Teboho Mokoena. There was no need to select him based on how our midfield performed against South Korea.”

Others felt both Mokoena and Yaya Sithole struggled during the match, believing South Africa played too cautiously.

“Mokoena and Sithole didn’t have a good game. We played like we wanted extra time and penalties.”

Another fan, @Capli24, criticised Mokoena’s involvement in Canada’s winning goal, saying:

“Mokoena was terrible today. That goal came about because he was jogging behind the goal scorer.”

Despite the criticism, Canada coach Jesse Marsch praised South Africa after their World Cup battle, calling the Canadian players heroes for inspiring the future generation.

Watch the clip below.

Ronwen Williams pinpoints Bafana Bafana's World Cup flaw

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa captain Ronwen Williams reflected on the disappointing result and believes Bafana Bafana's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately cost them a place in the last 16.

The 34-year-old admitted it was frustrating that the same issue had continued to haunt this group of players despite similar experiences at both club and international level.

Source: Briefly News