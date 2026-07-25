"Our Kids Are So Nice": Chinese Man Welcomed With Open Arms by Khayelitsha Locals in Cape Town Video
- A Chinese man cycled into Khayelitsha alone, offering cigarettes and asking locals about township life
- The TikTok video showed residents responding warmly and answering his questions about crime and daily life
- South Africans online praised the Khayelitsha youth for showing Ubuntu to a foreign visitor
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A Chinese man rode his bicycle solo into Khayelitsha, one of Cape Town's largest townships, and the warm welcome he received from locals has since taken TikTok by storm. TikTok user @l_keezy021 posted the clip on 23 July 2026, filmed in the Cape Flats township. In it, he approached a group of young men, offered cigarettes and asked them openly about life in Khayelitsha, including questions about crime.
The locals answered him honestly and with good humour, visibly unbothered by the unusual encounter. According to the post caption, the man had already visited Johannesburg's CBD, Pretoria and Port Elizabeth before making his way to Khayelitsha. He completed each stop alone, on his bicycle.
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Khayelitsha locals show ubuntu
What struck many viewers was how at ease everyone appeared. The young men in the video did not hesitate to engage with the visitor, showing the kind of hospitality the Nguni concept of Ubuntu is built on: the idea that a person is a person through other people.
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The video quickly drew attention online, with many South Africans using it as a moment to push back against the reputation that townships like Khayelitsha often carry in the media. Watch the Chinese cyclist's Khayelitsha visit here:
Mzansi reacts to Khayelitsha welcome
South Africans in the comments had a lot to say:
@Zachary Molete wrote:
"Bro is smart. Bro came offering gifts."
@🇿🇦 루이사 LUISA said:
"You came across a nice group of youngers, you are very lucky."
@Podumo noted:
"Majority of the people in the townships are not bad 🤞🏿."
@Lucy Lucy 😍😍 shared:
"Ncooooo our kids are so nice, thank you for presenting Khayelitsha boys nicely, you are so brave my brother."
@KHAYA added:
"Thanks guys to show the humanity to tourists."
@user2167362778156 observed:
"What I noticed is that informal places are associated with criminality but when you actually go there you will see that it was just a propaganda; people are welcome just like other formal places."
@MainOu wrote:
"Once you embrace the kasi, the kasi embraces you. Ubuntu!"
Other Briefly News stories about foreigners in South Africa
- A humorous incident involving a South African man who initiated an unexpected Kung Fu demonstration for a bemused Chinese man in the streets quickly became a viral sensation.
- People were moved by a Chinese man living in South Africa, who shared a delightful clip of a Spur restaurant birthday celebration that took him by surprise.
- A Nigerian man's heartfelt video comparing electricity access between Nigeria and South Africa sparked a lively online debate.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za