A Chinese man cycled into Khayelitsha alone, offering cigarettes and asking locals about township life

The TikTok video showed residents responding warmly and answering his questions about crime and daily life

South Africans online praised the Khayelitsha youth for showing Ubuntu to a foreign visitor

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Chinese man rode his bicycle solo into Khayelitsha, one of Cape Town's largest townships, and the warm welcome he received from locals has since taken TikTok by storm. TikTok user @l_keezy021 posted the clip on 23 July 2026, filmed in the Cape Flats township. In it, he approached a group of young men, offered cigarettes and asked them openly about life in Khayelitsha, including questions about crime.

A Chinese man in Khayelitsha shared his experience meeting locals for the first time. Image: @l_keezy021

Source: UGC

The locals answered him honestly and with good humour, visibly unbothered by the unusual encounter. According to the post caption, the man had already visited Johannesburg's CBD, Pretoria and Port Elizabeth before making his way to Khayelitsha. He completed each stop alone, on his bicycle.

Khayelitsha locals show ubuntu

What struck many viewers was how at ease everyone appeared. The young men in the video did not hesitate to engage with the visitor, showing the kind of hospitality the Nguni concept of Ubuntu is built on: the idea that a person is a person through other people.

The video quickly drew attention online, with many South Africans using it as a moment to push back against the reputation that townships like Khayelitsha often carry in the media. Watch the Chinese cyclist's Khayelitsha visit here:

Mzansi reacts to Khayelitsha welcome

South Africans in the comments had a lot to say:

@Zachary Molete wrote:

"Bro is smart. Bro came offering gifts."

@🇿🇦 루이사 LUISA said:

"You came across a nice group of youngers, you are very lucky."

@Podumo noted:

"Majority of the people in the townships are not bad 🤞🏿."

@Lucy Lucy 😍😍 shared:

"Ncooooo our kids are so nice, thank you for presenting Khayelitsha boys nicely, you are so brave my brother."

@KHAYA added:

"Thanks guys to show the humanity to tourists."

@user2167362778156 observed:

"What I noticed is that informal places are associated with criminality but when you actually go there you will see that it was just a propaganda; people are welcome just like other formal places."

@MainOu wrote:

"Once you embrace the kasi, the kasi embraces you. Ubuntu!"

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners in South Africa

Source: Briefly News