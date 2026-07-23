An international advisory group reportedly flagged seven potential match-fixing alerts linked to sports betting during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Bafana Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane's red card against Mexico was among the incidents listed, with Zwane later handed a 3-match ban

FIFA disputed the findings, stating all 104 matches were monitored in real time and no evidence of match manipulation was found

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An international advisory group has reportedly raised seven match-fixing alerts connected to sports betting during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Bafana Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane's red card against Mexico listed among the flagged incidents.

Wilton Sampaio shows a red card to South Africa's midfielder #11 Themba Zwane during the 2026 World Cup Group A football match. Image: Yuri CORTEZ

Source: Getty Images

The report surfaced on Thursday, 23 July 2026, from The Athletic shared details of the alleged alerts, which attracted nearly 50,000 views on X within hours of posting.

Zwane's red card and other flagged incidents

Zwane's dismissal during Bafana Bafana's group-stage match against Mexico was one of three specific incidents the advisory group is said to have identified.

The other two involve a period of heavy wagering on Spain failing to beat Cape Verde, a match that ended in a draw, with over €4 million reportedly placed on that outcome. A drawn-out VAR review that ruled out a goal by Spain's Ferran Torres against Saudi Arabia was also included among the flagged moments.

Zwane's red card had already drawn significant attention before the match-fixing reports emerged. The card was subsequently upgraded to a three-match ban, ruling him out of further fixtures in the tournament.

FIFA rejects claims of manipulation

Despite the advisory group's reported findings, FIFA has firmly pushed back against any suggestion of wrongdoing. The governing body stated that all 104 matches at the 2026 World Cup were monitored in real time and that its integrity team found no evidence of match manipulation throughout the tournament.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

Reactions on X were divided.

Others focused on Zwane's red card specifically. @Vums9c wrote:

"Themba Zwane just needed to bath with Madubula to prevent that bad luck worse thing they even banned him for 3 games."

@mankgabo added:

"The ref was bought to give us red cards; one match two red cards is a sign of match fixing."

It remains unclear which body constitutes the international advisory group cited in the reports, and no official statement from the group had been published at the time of writing.

Steven Pienaar fires back at critics after World Cup win

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana legend and former Everton player Steven Pienaar fired back at critics after South Africa progressed to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a stunning 1-0 victory over South Korea on Thursday.

Source: Briefly News