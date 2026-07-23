House of Tots shared a heartbreaking tribute video after losing little Lehakoe and her mother over the weekend

The preschool's Leopard Class teacher, Ché, penned a deeply personal farewell to the little girl who lit up their classroom

Hundreds of viewers responded to the tribute, with many sharing their own stories of loss as they shared condolences

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House of Tots mourns Lehakoe. Image: @House of Tots

Source: Facebook

A South African preschool is grieving the loss of one of its youngest learners. House of Tots announced on 21 July 2026 that little Lehakoe and her mother had both passed away over the weekend, leaving staff, classmates, and parents shattered.

The school shared a video montage on Facebook capturing Lehakoe's time in the Leopard Class. The clips showed her alongside her classmates during crafts, water play, gardening, and outdoor games. The footage ended with a group hug scene and the words:

"Our classroom will never be the same without you! You will be missed."

The post accompanying the video did not hold back on the depth of the loss. House of Tots closed their tribute simply:

"Fly high, our beautiful angel. You will always be loved, always be remembered, and forever be missed."

Teacher Ché's Farewell to Her Leopard

The tribute that moved many was written by Lehakoe's own teacher, Ché, who described the little girl as someone whose personality filled the room every single day. She wrote about missing Lehakoe's "sassy little sayings" and her habit of asking teacher Che if they were thinking the same thing, with a cheeky smile:

"I keep finding myself waiting for you to walk through the classroom door," Ché wrote. "My heart is broken in ways I never imagined it could be. You have left footprints on my heart that will never fade."

Teachers struggle with grief after losing students

When a student dies unexpectedly, teachers often carry the emotional burden while supporting grieving learners. Many face a lack of support, lost classroom time and difficulty processing their own feelings. Schools need better systems to help educators cope with the loss of a child.

View the Facebook video below:

Viewers Share in the Grief

The outpouring of support on the page was immediate and sincere.

Eileen Griffiths wrote:

"Griffcats Tutor Centre send their deepest condolences. We too lost a Grade R learner 2 years ago so we understand your beautiful words. Stay strong, the pain never goes but celebrate her love and joy and the time that you were privileged to have had her. ❤️"

Nolundi Matai commented:

"Very sad. RIP angel. It is heartwarming to read and watch the video from the school and see the love these teachers and school have for her. She was in a caring place and I thank you for sharing how much she means to all of you."

Sakhile Moremi added:

"It's the memories that live forever. 🙏🏾❤️ I truly appreciate my children's teachers for every precious moment they capture and share. Those memories become treasures that last a lifetime."

More Briefly News Stories on loss of children

Laerskool Rachel de Beer is mourning the heartbreaking passing of Grade 7 learner Lethu Ngomane, with the school community remembering her life and offering support to her grieving family.

Eunice High School is mourning the loss of beloved driver Mr Paul Mohlakola, who safely transported generations of learners for nearly 30 years and is being remembered for his kindness, dedication and lasting impact on the school community.

Curro Mbombela is mourning the loss of Grade 3 teacher Danielle de Beer, who was remembered as a kind and dedicated educator whose warmth and compassion left a lasting impact on learners, colleagues and the wider school community.

Source: Briefly News