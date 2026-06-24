Eunice High School, a beloved long-term school and hostel driver, Mr Paul Mohlakola, passed away, leaving a legacy of nearly three decades of service

He was a cornerstone of student life, safely transporting students across South Africa for sporting and cultural events

The community responded to Mr Mohlakola's death with an outpouring of grief, highlighting the deep impact of his career

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Eunice High School announced the death of a beloved driver. Image: Mazin Omron / Pexels

Source: UGC

The Eunice High School community in Bloemfontein was met with profound sadness following the passing of Mr Paul Mohlakola. The school’s widely respected driver, who was also known as Paultjie, died after serving the school and hostel since the mid-1990s. He transitioned from driving a London taxi for Bloemboard to becoming a guardian for thousands of students. For nearly 30 years, Mr Mohlakola transported students to sporting activities, cultural tours, church and events throughout the country. He ensured their safety through his calm, professional manner and gentle spirit until his retirement in 2019.

Mr Mohlakola’s tenure at Eunice High School was defined by more than just his driving; he formed deep personal connections with students and staff alike. For many, his presence was a constant and reassuring one, characterised by a "beautiful smile" and a fatherly protection that made the longest tours feel like home. The loss has highlighted the significant impact of communal mourning as Eunice High School staff and current students mourned. When a cornerstone figure like Paultjie passes, the shared grief acts as a powerful collective memory, binding different generations of students who all share stories of his quiet dedication. Read the tribute to Paul below:

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Eunice High School driver's death moves SA

The public reaction to the death of Mr Paul Mohlakola was filled with messages of heartfelt gratitude and great respect from the broader Bloemfontein area. People described him as a 'true gentleman' and an 'integral part of the Eunice journey.' Read the comments below:

A professional driver was fondly remembered for his work at Eunice High School. Image: Vurzie Kim / Pexels

Source: UGC

Shanneli Boshoff said:

"Deepest condolences to his family and friends. There are certain things and people deeply engraved into my time at school - and Ntate Paul is without a doubt one of them. Rest in peace."

Kgamadi Paul Mosikatsana commented:

"I remember this gentleman from my days at DoE Finance. I knew we shared the same name, "Paul", I was not aware shared a nickname too. Rest well, Ntate Paultjie."

Justine Pittaway Kroes said:

"So sad to hear this. Many happy trips to church or town for us hostel girls! And the little pillow he used to sit on for extra height! I remember wondering what he must think of the conversations of 20+ school girls merrily yapping away! always with a smile on his face! You will always be remembered ."

Refilwe Xaba was moved:

"Ahhh Ntate Paul many of us only got to experience you from a distance, yet touched so many hearts. Sleep well Ntate Paul. The Good and Faithful Lord comfort your loved ones."

Michael Ayliff Krohn added:

"Paul worked for us at Phoenix Motors Bloemfontein from 1965 until he went to the Bloemboard. I'll always remember him as a kind, gentle, and humble person. He and I were always very glad to meet each other whenever we saw each other at Eunice."

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Source: Briefly News