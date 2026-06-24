A well-known community volunteer and dedicated runner has been remembered for his selfless contribution to local sport and charitable initiatives

Tributes have poured in from the athletics fraternity following the sudden death of a father of two from Verulam

Those who knew him say his legacy extends far beyond running, citing his commitment to uplifting schools and supporting sporting events

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A 47-year-old jogger from Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), who was found dead on Saturday, 20 June 2026, after falling down an embankment, has been remembered by the local sporting community as a "humble giant".

47-year-old Oliver Patrick suffered a heart attack while jogging on Saturday, 20 June 2026. Image: The Post

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Oliver Patrick is suspected of having suffered a heart attack while out on his morning run with his wife. He was later found by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) members along the southbound lane of the R102 in Ottawa.

Prem Balram, head of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), said officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 am following a call for assistance.

According to Balram, Patrick was jogging with his wife and another relative when he reportedly dropped back from the group. Concerned when they could no longer see him, the pair retraced their steps and discovered him approximately 20 metres down an embankment next to the R102. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Verulam Athletic Club paid tribute to the late Oliver Patrick. Image:Verulam Athletic Club

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Verulam Athletic Club pays tribute to Oliver Patrick

Anand Naicker, a member of the Verulam Athletic Club management team, said Patrick's death had left a significant void in the local sporting community.

Naicker explained that although Patrick did not renew his club membership this year, he remained actively involved in its activities and community initiatives.

He said Patrick regularly volunteered at club events, including serving as a marshal during a recent community fun run. He also contributed to several fundraising initiatives that benefited local schools and assisted at the elite runners' table during last week's Comrades Marathon in Botha's Hill.

Describing him as a "humble giant", Naicker said Patrick made a lasting impact through his selfless service and dedication to sport.

"He was a humble giant who served with distinction and humility in the local sporting community. Our club members are shocked and devastated by his sudden passing. We extend our condolences to his family members, especially his wife and two children," he said.

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Oliver Patrick's final moments before tragedy

Naicker added that Patrick and his family followed the same running routine every day.

"He was running with his wife and a family member, which they do daily. He was actually a bit ahead of them when he stopped and said he needed to catch his breath. He told them to go ahead.

"However, they had only gone a few metres before they turned back and realised he was no longer behind them. We urge people not to speculate, as the family runs together every day and he was not left behind," he said.

Patrick's funeral was held on Monday, 22 June 2026.

SA footballer dies on the pitch

Briefly News also reported that a SA footballer tragically collapsed and died after a league match at the Verulam Recreational Grounds on Todd Street in KwaZulu-Natal.

Witnesses said the player appeared fit and in good form during the match, leaving teammates surprised when he later complained of breathing difficulties.

Source: Briefly News