A 47-year-old man was found dead down an embankment after becoming separated from the group he was jogging with

The discovery of the runner's jacket and cap beside a roadside barrier has prompted questions about what happened before his death

Social media users have put forward competing theories, ranging from a medical emergency to possible foul play, as investigators work to establish the facts

A jogger was found dead on Saturday, 20 June 2026, by members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) in Ottawa, KwaZulu-Natal.

A jogger mysteriously died in Ottawa. Image: Tim De Waele

Source: Getty Images

The man, believed to be 47 years old, whose identity has been withheld, was found down an embankment along the southbound lane of the R102. According to RUSA, he had been jogging with his wife and a third individual when he reportedly fell behind.

After noticing his absence, the pair returned to search for him and eventually discovered him approximately 20 metres down an embankment adjacent to the roadway. His jacket and cap were found next to a metal barrier on the side of the road.

Paramedics found the man with an injury to his right eye and bleeding from his nose before declaring him dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet established the exact cause of death, and investigations are ongoing.

RUSA shares details of Ottawa jogger's death

In a Facebook post, RUSA provided further details about the incident.

"A 47-year-old jogger (identity withheld) was pronounced deceased after he was located approximately twenty (20) metres down an embankment along the southbound lane of the R102 in Ottawa, KZN, this morning (Saturday, 20/06/2026).

"The man had been jogging with his wife and a third individual when he reportedly fell behind. After noticing his absence, the pair returned to search for him and located him down the embankment adjacent to the roadway. His jacket and cap were found next to the metal barrier along the side of the road.

"Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received a call for assistance at approximately 07:57. On arrival, paramedics assessed the jogger and noted an injury to his right eye as well as bleeding from his nose.

"The exact circumstances surrounding his death have not been established and investigations are ongoing."

As seen in the Facebook post below.

Social media users share theories on what could have happened

The incident sparked debate on social media, with several users sharing theories and expressing concern over the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

@Mbuso Fana Mkhonta said:

"How did the cap and jacket come off and get left behind on the metal railings next to the road if the deceased fell down the embankment? I suspect foul play here. A thorough investigation is needed."

@Sinha Sinha Sinha wrote:

"If he fell and rolled down the embankment, then how did his jacket come off? The cap could come off, but the jacket. He must also have called out or screamed for help while falling. Very strange."

@Suriasha Balwantha commented:

"He could have been experiencing breathing difficulties or chest pains, which could explain why he removed his jacket and cap. He may have suffered a heart attack and then fallen down the embankment. I'm just saying it does not necessarily mean someone murdered him. Where would a murderer have found the time to remove his jacket and cap, and what would be the motive to kill him in an open area? I will leave it to the authorities to investigate. May his soul rest in peace."

@Michelle McFadden added:

"Maybe the man stopped to rest, removed his jacket and cap and placed them on the railing. He may have sat on the barrier to catch his breath, then suddenly felt light-headed and fallen backwards down the embankment. In the process, he could have suffered a head injury or even a heart attack. That's just one theory."

Reaction Unit South Africa reported that the 47-year-old jogger was found dead in an embankment on Saturday. Image: Thomas Banneyer

Source: Getty Images

SA footballer dies on the pitch

Briefly News also reported that a SA footballer tragically collapsed and died after a league match at the Verulam Recreational Grounds on Todd Street in KwaZulu-Natal.

Witnesses said the player appeared fit and in good form during the match, leaving teammates surprised when he later complained of breathing difficulties.

Source: Briefly News