Hugo Broos has weighed in on what could await Relebohile Mofokeng after his high-profile move to Belgium

The Belgian Bafana Bafana coach believes one factor could shape how Relebohile Mofokeng's first months unfold

Hugo Broos shared a surprising timeline as he discussed Relebohile Mofokeng's next chapter in European football

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Hugo Broos has identified one thing that could delay Relebohile Mofokeng's Belgium debut for months after his move from Orlando Pirates. Image: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto, Frank Fife

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Hugo Broos has identified one thing that could delay Relebohile Mofokeng's Belgium debut for months. The Bafana Bafana coach believes the 21-year-old may need to become physically stronger before he is ready for the demands of Belgian football.

Hugo Broos identifies Relebohile Mofokeng's physical challenge

Mofokeng completed a four-year move from Orlando Pirates to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday, 2 July 2026. However, Broos does not expect the talented midfielder to immediately establish himself at the Belgian club.

The Bafana Bafana boss, who is Belgian himself, offered insight into the demands of football in his home country and why Mofokeng may need time to adjust.

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Speaking to SABC at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, Broos said:

"I think it's a good thing for him. I think he will progress, I also think that we don't expect that from the first day he will play because Rele has to be stronger."

As KickOff reports, Broos believes the physical demands of the Belgian competition could initially hold Mofokeng back.

Relebohile Mofokeng could spend months building strength

Drawing on his familiarity with Belgian football, Broos estimated that Mofokeng could spend his first five or six months working on his fitness and strength. The Belgian coach explained:

"It's a very tough competition in Belgium, so I think the first five, six months they will put him in the fitness [programme] to get him a little bit stronger."

Broos stressed that Mofokeng's talent was not the concern. Instead, he believes the former Pirates midfielder needs to add the physical power required for the competition. He added:

"He's a talented player so once he have the power [he becomes stronger] that he need for the competition there will be no problem I think."

Mofokeng begins Belgium chapter after Orlando Pirates success

Mofokeng arrives in Belgium after recording 29 goals and 31 assists in 125 appearances for Orlando Pirates across all competitions. ESPN reports that his four-year contract runs until 2030, while Royale Union Saint-Gilloise have an option to extend the deal by another season.

The midfielder also represented Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and impressed in the 1-0 victory over South Korea.

Broos' assessment, informed by his knowledge of football in his native Belgium, points to physical development as a key part of Mofokeng's early months at his new club. How quickly the 21-year-old adjusts to those demands could influence when he gets his first opportunity for Union Saint-Gilloise.

Relebohile Mofokeng looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between South Africa and Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28, 2026, in California. Image: Sarah Stier - FIFA

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Orlando Pirates share Mofokeng's private promise before Europe move

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates shared details of a private promise Relebohile Mofokeng made before turning down the chance to move to Europe in 2025.

The commitment helped explain why the Bafana Bafana star put his overseas ambitions on hold for another season before eventually joining Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Source: Briefly News