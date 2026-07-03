Orlando Pirates have disclosed a private conversation that took place before Relebohile Mofokeng eventually moved to Europe

The club says the Bafana Bafana star made a personal commitment despite growing overseas interest

The revelation offers fresh insight into why Rele Mofokeng delayed his European dream by a year

Orlando Pirates have shared the private promise Relebohile Mofokeng made before rejecting a move to Europe in 2025. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates have shared the private promise Relebohile Mofokeng made before rejecting a move to Europe in 2025. The club says the young forward chose to stay in South Africa because he wanted to help the Buccaneers win the league before pursuing his overseas ambitions.

The revelation came after Mofokeng completed his transfer to Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday, 2 July 2026, bringing an end to his successful spell with the Soweto giants.

Orlando Pirates explain why Relebohile Mofokeng stayed

In a farewell message published on the club's official website, Orlando Pirates said Mofokeng had the opportunity to leave for Europe in 2025 as interest from overseas clubs intensified.

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Instead of accepting a transfer, the club said the 21-year-old decided to remain focused on helping Pirates challenge for the Betway Premiership title.

The club said:

"Relebohile could have left last year. The interest was there. The door was open. But what did he do?

"He chose to stay — not for money, not for comfort, but because he wanted to win the league for this club and for its supporters."

The promise Relebohile Mofokeng made to Irvin Khoza

Orlando Pirates also shared what Mofokeng reportedly told club chairman Dr Irvin Khoza before the start of the campaign. According to the club, Mofokeng said:

"Chairman, I am not worried about overseas now. I want to give it my all this season and try win this league for the club.

"This is my only focus right now. If overseas happens after that, then good but for now, let me do all I can to make the supporters happy."

The club added that Mofokeng quietly honoured that commitment before finally taking the next step in his career.

Relebohile Mofokeng begins his European journey

Mofokeng leaves Orlando Pirates after playing a key role in one of the club's most successful recent periods. He now begins a new chapter with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after helping Pirates secure the league title and representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Bafana Bafana star described the transfer as the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition and reflected on the achievements that convinced him it was the right time to begin his European adventure.

Orlando Pirates have shared the private promise Relebohile Mofokeng made before rejecting a move to Europe in 2025 and eventually joining Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Image: relebohile_ratomo_15

Source: Instagram

Why England remains a difficult destination for PSL players

Briefly News also reported on why Relebohile Mofokeng could not move directly to England and the hurdle facing other PSL stars. England's football work permit system has added another layer to overseas transfers from South Africa.

Experts explained why Belgium could offer Mofokeng an important pathway and how his new club and league may change his prospects of eventually reaching English football.

The challenge is not simply whether a South African player has enough talent to compete at the highest level. A little-known points system can play a major role in deciding whether a direct move is possible.

Source: Briefly News