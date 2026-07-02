Rele Mofokeng's move to Belgium highlights why England remains a difficult destination for PSL players despite their talent

A football work permit system introduced after Brexit has made direct transfers from South Africa far more challenging

Experts say Belgium offers talented players a pathway that could eventually open the door to English football

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Why Relebohile Mofokeng joined Belgium instead of England as experts explain why the Premier League remains a difficult destination for PSL players. Image: relebohile_ratomo_15

Source: Instagram

South African football fans have celebrated Relebohile Mofokeng's move to Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, but many have wondered why one of the country's brightest talents did not move directly to England. While a Premier League transfer was not impossible, football experts say the current rules make such a move extremely difficult for players coming straight from the Betway Premiership.

Orlando Pirates confirmed on 1 July 2026 that they had reached an agreement with Union Saint-Gilloise before the FIFA World Cup. The transfer became official after the player completed his medical and agreed personal terms.

The Belgian club has since announced that Mofokeng signed a contract until June 2030, with an option to extend it by another year.

Why England's work permit rules affect PSL players

Football content platform Cash N Sport explained that the biggest obstacle is England's Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) system, which was introduced following Brexit.

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According to Cash N Sport, clubs in the English Premier League and the English Football League must show that overseas players have accumulated enough points to qualify for a work permit.

The publication explained that the system considers factors including a player's international appearances. It also considers the FIFA ranking of their national team and the strength of the domestic league they play in.

Cash N Sport said South Africa's current FIFA ranking makes automatic qualification almost impossible, even for established Bafana Bafana players.

The publication added:

"The question is no longer just 'Is the player good enough?' It's also, 'Does the player's profile score enough points for a work permit?'"

Relebohile Mofokeng during the World Cup match between South Africa and Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, United States. Image: Eric Verhoeven

Source: Getty Images

Belgium offers a valuable pathway for PSL stars wanting to move to England

Cash N Sport explained that the Betway Premiership falls into one of the lowest league bands recognised under England's points-based system. This means players receive very few points simply by competing in South Africa.

Instead, a move to a stronger European league, such as Belgium, significantly improves a player's profile. This is because England's system places greater value on performances in higher-ranked competitions.

The analysis noted that Belgium should not be viewed as a setback but rather as an important career step.

"Belgium isn't just a detour. It's a regulatory upgrade. His talent hasn't changed.

"What changes is that his talent is now attached to a league and a club profile that England's own system values."

Mofokeng's move to Union Saint-Gilloise therefore gives him the opportunity to develop in European football while potentially positioning himself for a future move to England should he continue his impressive progress.

While Relebohile Mofokeng's transfer to Union Saint-Gilloise may not have been the direct Premier League move some supporters hoped for, experts believe it could become the ideal stepping stone. Playing regularly in Belgium could help him build the profile needed to satisfy England's work permit requirements in the future while continuing his development at a higher level.

Orlando Pirates academy continues producing valuable talent

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates' academy has continued to generate significant transfer revenue, with three young stars reportedly earning the club more than R140 million through overseas moves in the past 12 months.

Relebohile Mofokeng's switch to Belgium is just one part of the bigger picture.

Source: Briefly News