Jake White believes the Springboks remain favourites but says one key factor could test them against England at Ellis Park

The World Cup-winning coach has pointed to an area he believes South Africa will need to manage carefully as the new Test season begins

White also explained why England have one player capable of causing the Springboks serious problems if given space

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World Cup-winning coach Jake White reveals the Springboks' biggest weakness ahead of the England Test. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks head into Saturday's Test against England as favourites, but 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning coach Jake White believes they are far from unbeatable. Ahead of the clash at Ellis Park on 4 July 2026, White said South Africa's experienced squad remains one of the strongest in world rugby, although he questioned whether the age profile of the starting XV could become a challenge over time.

Writing for RugbyPass, White noted that 10 players aged over 30 have been named in Rassie Erasmus' starting line-up for the opening Nations Championship fixture. He said the Springboks have built their recent success on experience, power and depth. But he believes maintaining that formula into another World Cup cycle may become increasingly difficult.

Jake White questions Springboks' endurance

White stressed that South Africa would not make life easy for England and expects a fiercely contested Test in Johannesburg. According to RugbyPass, White wrote:

"South Africa aren't going to make anything easy. There's no love lost between the teams historically, and the Springbok crowd would like nothing better than to start the Test season with a thumping victory over the men in white."

He added:

"Don't get me wrong, the Springboks aren't invincible. There are 10 players over 30 in that Springboks first XV this weekend, leaving a question mark over their endurance."

White also questioned whether South Africa could continue relying on the same blueprint that delivered successive Rugby World Cup triumphs.

"For the Boks, it's: can they repeat the same formula for a third World Cup crusade, or are they going to have to change who they use for power and pace because it doesn't last forever," he said.

Jake White believes the Springboks remain favourites against England but says they are "not invincible." Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Henry Pollock singled out as England's danger man

White believes England's best chance lies in playing with greater speed rather than attempting to match the Springboks physically. He identified 21-year-old loose forward Henry Pollock as the player England should build around because of his pace, vision and ability to exploit space.

White compared Pollock's confidence to former Springbok greats Bryan Habana, John Smit and Schalk Burger, saying self-belief often separates exceptional players from good ones.

Springboks still backed despite warning

Despite highlighting potential concerns, White made it clear history still favours South Africa. He pointed to the Springboks' formidable record at altitude, the intimidating Ellis Park atmosphere and their powerful forward pack as major advantages England will have to overcome.

With both teams beginning another important World Cup cycle ahead of Australia 2027, Saturday's encounter is expected to provide an early indication of where they stand against one another.

White's comments underline both the respect England have for the Springboks and the high standards expected of the world champions. While he believes South Africa remain one of rugby's strongest teams, he argues that managing an experienced squad over another World Cup cycle will be one of Erasmus' biggest challenges.

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks analyst appointment before England Test

Briefly News also reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus responded to questions over South Africa's recruitment of former England analyst Joe Lewis ahead of Saturday's Test at Ellis Park.

Erasmus insisted there was nothing unusual about the appointment, saying similar coaching moves happen regularly in international rugby.

Source: Briefly News