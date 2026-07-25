Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz outlined his ambitions for the upcoming 2026/27 campaign

Amakhosi have won just one trophy in the past decade and are under pressure to return to their dominant days

Da Cruz addressed what he expects from his side in both the Betway Premiership and cup competitions

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Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has declared that his side will chase every available title in the 2026/27 season, refusing to limit his ambitions ahead of a campaign that carries enormous expectation.

The French tactician made his intentions clear when asked about his targets for the new term, insisting that Amakhosi would approach each competition with the same level of hunger.

"We [Chiefs] will play every game to win," Da Cruz said. "The championship [Betway Premiership] is a marathon; you are not able to win it by December or January. But you have to be close to the other [top] teams in March or April. There are also the different cups [to compete for] and we want to win every game and every trophy [available]."

**Chiefs Open Campaign With Toyota Cup Fixture**

Before their league programme begins, Kaizer Chiefs will kick off their competitive season with a Toyota Cup clash against Scottland FC at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Complex on Sunday, 26 July.

Their Betway Premiership campaign then gets underway on Saturday, 1 August, with an away fixture against newly promoted Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium.

**Pressure Mounts After Trophyless Season**

Da Cruz's bold stance arrives after a difficult period for the Soweto giants. Chiefs ended the most recent campaign without silverware, and their only major honour in the past decade remains a solitary Nedbank Cup triumph. For a club historically regarded as one of South African football's most decorated sides, the prolonged drought has intensified scrutiny on both the technical staff and the playing squad.

The 2026/27 season represents a significant opportunity for Da Cruz to begin rebuilding the club's reputation as title contenders. With multiple cup competitions on the calendar alongside the Betway Premiership, Chiefs will need consistency across a congested fixture schedule if they are to translate the coach's words into results.

Source: Briefly News