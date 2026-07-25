A Zimbabwean woman shared photos of her rural homestead three weeks after relocating from South Africa, where she had lived for a decade

The Kumusha Ekhaya Inspo-hub Facebook page posted images of the modern home, which the family plans to use as a base for several income-generating projects

The post sparked a wave of reactions online, with many applauding the family's decision to return home and build something of their own

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The rural home that welcomed the family. Image: @Kumusha Ekhaya Inspo-hub

Source: Facebook

A Zimbabwean woman is being celebrated online after sharing photos of the rural home she returned to following a decade of living in South Africa.

The post, shared on 24 July 2026 via the Facebook page Kumusha Ekhaya Inspo-hub, showed a modern single-storey home with beige walls, yellow accent columns and a blue garage door, alongside a neatly decorated bedroom. The caption explained that the photos were taken just three weeks after the family relocated from South Africa, where they had spent 10 years.

Plans to Build a Life Back Home

Returning was not just about sentiment. The family shared a clear vision for what comes next, listing several income-generating projects they plan to launch from the homestead, including goat farming (mbudzi), broiler chickens, road runners, layer hens, a garden and a bakery. Her caption read:

"The home that welcomed us after returning home from S.A"

Tips for Building a Home From a Distance

Building a home remotely requires careful planning and trusted support. Choose reliable builders, communicate regularly, request photo and video updates, keep detailed financial records, and visit the site whenever possible. Work with trusted family or friends to monitor progress, buy quality materials, and avoid rushing decisions. Staying organised and involved helps prevent costly mistakes and keeps the project on track.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi and Zimbabwe React

The post drew praise from across the region, though it also attracted some criticism online. This is what viewers had to say on the page:

@Nish Mbalula wrote:

"Coming back home was actually your blessing in disguise. 🙌🏾♥️"

@Ziphozethu Prudence said:

"Welcome home. You did yourself a favour by building for yourself and your family. That's what responsible men do."

@Welly Ntombela added:

"Well done. You knew very well why you were in SA."

@Phindile Ngwenya shared:

"Here are the people who know what they will do. Work early so that when the energy runs out you have a place to rest your body. Big up the owner of the post, it's good for you."

More Briefly News on Zimbabwe Homes

A Zimbabwean woman who relocated home from South Africa went viral after revealing that Zimbabwe's high mobile data costs have made adjusting to life back home far more difficult than she expected.

A stunning modern home built in rural Zimbabwe has impressed viewers, with many admiring how stylish and luxurious countryside houses can be while more Zimbabweans invest in upgrading their village homes.

A 25-year-old Venda man has inspired Mzansi after sharing his journey of building his dream house, with many praising his determination, discipline and commitment to owning property at a young age.

Source: Briefly News