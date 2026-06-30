“Beautiful Home”: 25-Year-Old SA Man Shows Progress of His Thohoyandou Home Build, Impresses Mzansi
- Mzansi shows love to @otmzaddy for putting his house journey out there, with many saying it’s inspiring seeing someone his age already on the grind
- Building a house in SA isn’t just vibes, it needs serious planning, from cash to paperwork and approvals most people overlook
- South Africans reacted with mixed pride and curiosity, with many more focused on his age and how far he’s come than anything else
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A 25-year-old man has impressed Mzansi after sharing a TikTok video on 08 June 2026 of the house he is building.
The creator, known as @otmzaddy, posted footage on the final day that builders were on site, showing a near-complete shell structure of his home in Thohoyandou. The video shows the progress of the construction, with the basic structure already standing and key building stages visibly completed. He can be heard expressing pride and excitement about having reached this stage.
"Long walk to the finish line."
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6 Things needed before building a house
Before you start building a house in South Africa, you need to sort out a few key things first. According to Bauhaus SA, this is what is essential:
First is money. Banks usually only fund about 60% of a new build, so you need savings for deposits, fees, and ongoing costs. Payments are released in stages as construction progresses. Second is land. The location matters most for long-term value, and you must check zoning rules and restrictions before buying.
Third is a clear house plan. An architect helps design your home, but this can be costly. Plans must be detailed and approved by the local council. Fourth is structural approval. A structural engineer ensures the building is safe and provides the required certification.
Fifth is utility connections. You must apply for water and electricity, which can take months. Lastly, you need NHBRC registration, which is compulsory for all new builds and protects against construction issues.
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View the TikTok video below:
Mzansi praised the home
South Africans shared their praise at the man's house, asked for tips, and questioned his age. This is what Mzansi had to say on @otmzaddy's page:
Makhadzi Music said:
"Beautiful home🔥"
phumiendou wrote:
"Congratulations, stranger🥰 but 25? Ndikho hana." (I refuse)
simon malatji235 commented:
"Makes me happy to see young men building houses hey."
And Joy_M❤️ 😍
"The 25 you're talking about is it the same as that one I know?😳"
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- People were divided over the DA’s plan to turn a historic golf course into low-cost housing, with some supporting affordable housing efforts while others argued that green spaces and heritage sites should be preserved.
- A luxury home in an elite neighbourhood linked to DJ Black Coffee has been listed for R175 million, attracting attention for its high-end features and location.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.