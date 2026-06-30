Mzansi shows love to @otmzaddy for putting his house journey out there, with many saying it’s inspiring seeing someone his age already on the grind

Building a house in SA isn’t just vibes, it needs serious planning, from cash to paperwork and approvals most people overlook

South Africans reacted with mixed pride and curiosity, with many more focused on his age and how far he’s come than anything else

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The young man shows the progress of his house. Image: @otmzaddy

Source: TikTok

A 25-year-old man has impressed Mzansi after sharing a TikTok video on 08 June 2026 of the house he is building.

The creator, known as @otmzaddy, posted footage on the final day that builders were on site, showing a near-complete shell structure of his home in Thohoyandou. The video shows the progress of the construction, with the basic structure already standing and key building stages visibly completed. He can be heard expressing pride and excitement about having reached this stage.

"Long walk to the finish line."

OTM is only 25-years-old. Image: @otmzaddy

Source: Instagram

6 Things needed before building a house

Before you start building a house in South Africa, you need to sort out a few key things first. According to Bauhaus SA, this is what is essential:

First is money. Banks usually only fund about 60% of a new build, so you need savings for deposits, fees, and ongoing costs. Payments are released in stages as construction progresses. Second is land. The location matters most for long-term value, and you must check zoning rules and restrictions before buying.

Third is a clear house plan. An architect helps design your home, but this can be costly. Plans must be detailed and approved by the local council. Fourth is structural approval. A structural engineer ensures the building is safe and provides the required certification.

Fifth is utility connections. You must apply for water and electricity, which can take months. Lastly, you need NHBRC registration, which is compulsory for all new builds and protects against construction issues.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi praised the home

South Africans shared their praise at the man's house, asked for tips, and questioned his age. This is what Mzansi had to say on @otmzaddy's page:

Makhadzi Music said:

"Beautiful home🔥"

phumiendou wrote:

"Congratulations, stranger🥰 but 25? Ndikho hana." (I refuse)

simon malatji235 commented:

"Makes me happy to see young men building houses hey."

And Joy_M❤️ 😍

"The 25 you're talking about is it the same as that one I know?😳"

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Source: Briefly News