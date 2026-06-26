A new mega-mansion has surfaced on South Africa’s wealthiest street and its design is built to impress

The features inside the luxury property are making the home stand out

Billionaires, celebrities and powerful business figures have quietly turned one short road into an exclusive hotspot

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The Clifton home has four bedrooms. Image: @askashbroker

Source: Instagram

A luxury residence on Nettleton Road in Clifton, Cape Town, often linked to high profile residents, including DJ Black Coffee, has been listed for R175 million.

The property, located on what is regarded as one of Africa’s most expensive residential streets, has once again drawn attention to the area’s millionaire real estate market. The South African reported on 26 June 2026, that the home, marketed by luxury agent Pasha dos Santos of Pasha Property Global and also featured on Property24, spans about 724m² and includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It's impressive views of the Atlantic Ocean, Clifton beaches, and the Twelve Apostles mountain range, as well as the infinity pool that visually merges with the ocean horizon, are some of the key feature of the home.

Nettleton's luxury buyers include Hugo Jankowitz, Clare Wiese-Wetzel and Black Coffee. Images: @21Nettleton/Instagram, Clare Wiese-Wetzel/Facebook and @Allesandro Levati/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Billionaires and luxury buyers on Nettleton Road

Nettleton Road, with fewer than 30 homes, has been drawing in high-profile buyers. According to Billionaires Africa, these are some of the billionaires who live on the most expensive street in South Africa:

Mining mogul Solly Soka Madibela, known as MySol, reportedly purchased a R220 million villa on Cape Town’s Nettleton Road.

DJ Black Coffee, who previously made headlines after acquiring a R157 million property in the area through his company Little Ark Holdings. The architect-designed home, known as “The Pentagon,” set a record at the time for one of South Africa’s most expensive residential deals.

Clare Wiese, daughter of billionaire Christo Wiese, who bought a R90 million home in 2016, and architect Stefan Antoni of SAOTA, whose design work has helped define the street’s distinctive glass-and-concrete aesthetic.

Art dealer Hugo Jankowitz also owns a boutique clifftop property on the road, which operates as a high-end private-style accommodation offering panoramic ocean views and ultra-premium rates.

Modern homes in Mbizo impress South Africans

Briefly News previously reported on newly built modern homes in Zimbabwe’s Mbizo township captured attention online after viewers praised the neighbourhood’s clean streets and stylish residential designs. The clip sparked discussion among South Africans, with many expressing admiration for the development and noting how the area challenged common perceptions about township living and urban growth.

Read the full story here:

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A Johannesburg man shared how South Africans can earn extra income by renting out their homes as filming locations for movies, television productions and commercials, turning everyday properties into potential money-making assets.

An Instagram video highlighting several abandoned towns across South Africa sparked interest and discussion online by showcasing once-active communities that have since fallen into decline or been left deserted.

Source: Briefly News