Liverpool have paid an emotional tribute after confirming the death of one of the club's greatest-ever players while supporters remember a remarkable legacy

Kevin Keegan's career stretched from Anfield to international football and helped shape one of English football's most successful eras

The former Ballon d'Or winner left an impact that reached far beyond Liverpool and continued long after his playing days ended

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Liverpool have confirmed the death of club legend Kevin Keegan at the age of 75. Image: Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

ENGLAND — Liverpool FC has announced the death of Kevin Keegan, one of English football's most iconic figures, who passed away on Monday, 20 July 2026, at the age of 75.

The club confirmed that Keegan had been living with a cancer diagnosis for over a year prior to his death. Liverpool FC described him as "legendary" and said his contribution to the club would remain "forever etched" in its history.

Keegan's Six Seasons at Anfield

Keegan arrived at Liverpool from Scunthorpe United as a 20-year-old in May 1971 and went on to make 323 appearances, scoring 100 goals across six seasons. He marked his debut in the 1971-72 league opener against Nottingham Forest with a goal at Anfield, immediately winning over the club's supporters.

During his time at the club, he formed a celebrated forward partnership with John Toshack that delivered considerable silverware under manager Bill Shankly. Among his honours with the Reds were three First Division titles, two UEFA Cup winners' medals, and a European Cup triumph in his final season before departing in 1977.

In what proved to be his last campaign at Liverpool, Keegan contributed 20 goals as the club claimed its first European Cup title. His performances in the UEFA Cup final against Borussia Monchengladbach, in which he scored twice and set up a third goal in a 3-2 aggregate victory, underlined his status as one of the game's elite performers.

He was named Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year in 1976, recognition that came alongside a league and UEFA Cup double for Liverpool that season.

A Career That Spanned Continents

After leaving Anfield, Keegan joined Hamburg, where he won the Ballon d'Or in two of his three seasons, making him one of only four Englishmen to have claimed the award. He later returned to England to play for Southampton and Newcastle United, before moving into management with spells at Newcastle, Fulham, Manchester City, and the England national team.

Keegan earned 63 international caps for England, captaining the side on 31 occasions and netting 21 goals.

In a 2011 interview, Keegan reflected on what the club meant to him personally: "Liverpool made me, not just as a footballer but as a person. The fans made me. When they started singing my name… what am I, five foot seven with Cuban-heeled boots? But [because of them] I was six foot six."

Kevin Keegan is survived by his family, with Liverpool FC extending condolences to all those close to him.

Young Ironman athlete dies after medical emergency during race

Briefly News also reported that a 25-year-old athlete from the United Kingdom died after suffering a medical emergency during the Ironman 70.3 event in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, on 12 July 2026.

According to Murcia Today, the competitor got into difficulty about 41 metres from the shoreline before race marshals and fellow athletes helped bring him to safety.

Source: Briefly News