Former Springbok Jacques Potgieter has been posting pictures with ex-wife Angelique Gerber, sparking speculation about a reunion

The pair separated in 2022 amid allegations of infidelity, with both later claiming their accounts had been hacked

Jacques surprised followers with a revelation about his marital status in the comments section of a recent post

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Former Springbok lock Jacques Potgieter and actress Angelique Gerber have set social media alight with speculation that the former couple may have rekindled their relationship, four years after their high-profile marriage breakdown.

Jacques Potgieter (L) is tackled by Argentina's Los Pumas centre Santiago Fernandez during the Rugby Championship. Image: Juan Mabromata

Source: Getty Images

Potgieter, who now serves as head coach of Centurion Rugby Club, has been sharing a series of photographs alongside Gerber on his Instagram account. The posts show the pair at their children's sporting events, presenting a united family front that has caught the attention of their followers.

Jacques praises Angelique on Instagram

In one post that drew particular attention, Potgieter paid tribute to Gerber in an affectionate caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"You have always been my biggest supporter," he wrote, directing the words at the redhead actress and mother of his three children.

He also liked several comments from followers who expressed hope that the two had found their way back to each other. Among those comments were messages reading:

"You are meant to be,"

"May you find each other again and just be happy. You have always been a beautiful couple and had a great relationship for the sake of your kids," and

"You deserve a second chance."

Surprising revelation about marital status

Adding further intrigue to the situation, Potgieter used the comments section of one of his posts to reveal that he and Gerber have never formally divorced, despite the very public nature of their 2022 separation.

That split was particularly turbulent. At the time, Potgieter allegedly admitted to infidelity through a series of Instagram Stories, while Gerber responded with a cryptic post stating:

"The truth always comes out."

See the Instagram post below.

Both subsequently claimed their accounts had been hacked and denied the authenticity of the posts.

Within months of the separation, Potgieter went Instagram official with nail artist Lizane "Lalla" Wagner. That relationship has since ended.

Gerber is a well-known South African actress, and the couple's relationship has long attracted public interest. Their followers appear hopeful that the renewed closeness signals a genuine reconciliation. Potgieter played alongside Bismarck du Plessis, who made headlines after raising millions at an auction where he and his brother, former Springbok star Janine du Plessis, auctioned a prized bull.

Former Springbok star says he is in trouble

Briefly News previously reported that a former Springbok fly-half has raised alarm among rugby supporters after posting a distressing message on Facebook, his first public update on the platform since 2023.

The ex-Bulls star, widely remembered as the "Liefling van Loftus" during his playing days, wrote that he found himself in serious difficulty and was appealing to the public for assistance.

Source: Briefly News