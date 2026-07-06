The highly anticipated premiere of Married At First Sight Mzansi kicked off with intense drama as Nompumelelo Sobopha suffered a panic attack while walking down the aisle

Despite the rocky, overwhelming start, she and her new husband, Hlulani Ngobeni, shared instant chemistry that quickly cemented them as early fan-favourites

While social media flooded the couple with love and encouragement, a wave of worried viewers raised concerns, arguing that Nompumelelo is far too young for such a massive commitment

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Nompumelelo Sobopha had an emotional moment right before she said "I do." Image: Sama Jobe

Source: Facebook

The dramatic third season of Married At First Sight Mzansi has officially hit our screens with a bang, but it was one highly emotional altar moment that had the entire country talking.

24-year-old entrepreneur Nompumelelo Sobopha sent shockwaves through viewers when she suffered a distressing panic attack while walking down the aisle to meet her stranger husband, 28-year-old receiving manager Hlulani Ngobeni.

Nompumelelo was visibly shaken and hyperventilating as she made her way toward the altar, so much so that she required a family member to step in and comfort her through the intense moment.

Reflecting on the moment during her candid diary session, the emotional bride explained that the overwhelming love and support in the room had completely triggered her anxiety.

Adding to the social media buzz, many viewers voiced intense worry over her age. Dubbed "the little Cocomelon" by expert Pastor Xolani Hitlana due to her youth, some fans argued that at just 24, Nompumelelo is far too young to handle the immense pressure of the show, let alone a permanent commitment to marriage.

However, once she finally reached her new groom, the heavy tension instantly melted away. The pair shared undeniable and immediate chemistry at first sight.

Viewers immediately took to their social media timelines to flood the couple with loving messages, praising their compatibility and sending words of encouragement for their marriage. Though she started with a panic attack, Nompumelelo and Hlulani have officially won over hearts to become the season's first standout fan-favourites.

Watch Nompumelelo Sobopha's emotional moment below.

Viewers react to Nompumelelo Sobopha and Hlulani Ngobeni's marriage

Social media fans sent words of encouragement to the young couple.

Anenglishcabbage🥬 said:

"She is our Cocomelon. People shouldn’t bully her, please. She did say she’s been single for 2-3 years because she wanted to work on herself, and now she is ready. I understand her as her peer, I am dating to marry, not to move with time, please."

MsKay admired:

"I love how her sisters came together to help her calm down."

Ms-A 👩‍🏫 wrote:

"So beautiful. I really wish them well. I judged her at first, but now I understand her. I hope the guy is as genuine as he sounds/ looks."

Rii declared their support:

"The way I am rooting for this couple."

Meanwhile, others worried about the couple's age, concerned that they were far too young for such a serious commitment, and argued that the intense pressure of reality television would only make navigating a new marriage even harder.

Viewers are rooting for Nompumelelo Sobopha and Hlulani Ngobeni. Images: Sama Jobe/ Facebook, Jabu_Macdonald/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Nkululeko Mahlangu pays lobola for new partner

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nkululeko Mahlangu paying lobola for his new partner.

One year after giving Mzansi a glimpse into his toxic marriage on Married at First Sight, the reality TV star proved that he was more than capable of moving on.

Source: Briefly News