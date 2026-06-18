Mzansi Magic announced the return of Married at First Sight SA for a third instalment, with entertainment commentator Phil Mphela sharing a teaser

The reality TV show's relationship experts revealed what they prioritise when matching couples on the show

Khumo Ngobeni and Thabang Mvuyane share their successful marriage amid mixed outcomes from Married at First Sight SA's previous participants

Relationship experts explained how' Married at First Sight Mzansi ' couples are matched. Image: MzansiMagic

Source: Twitter

Mzansi Magic has delivered good news for fans of Married at First Sight Mzansi. The channel officially confirmed the premiere details of the hit reality series, Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3.

The show returns after a dramatic second season that dominated social media conversations, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where it frequently topped trending charts. Season 3 will once again follow a new group of singles who agreed to marry strangers chosen for them by relationship experts.

When will Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 air?

On Thursday, 18 June 2026, Mzansi Magic confirmed that Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, 5 July 2026. The show will start with a special 90-minute episode at 5:30 pm. The show will then move back to its regular 60-minute episodes, which will air weekly at 6 pm on Mzansi Magic.

The new season brings back familiar experts who guide the experiment. The panel includes relationship expert Thabang Mashigo, pastor and officiator Xolani Hiltana, intimacy specialist Dr Mpume Zenda, and family counsellor Bakhe Dlamini, who returns after first appearing in Season 1. Joining the experts are couples who will be revealed soon.

Taking to X, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a teaser trailer of the upcoming season of Married at First Sight Mzansi. The teaser gave viewers a first glimpse of the singles.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

How Married at First Sight Mzansi couples are matched

Married at First Sight Mzansi relationship expert, Thabang Mashigo, answered some of the frequently asked questions about the show. Mashigo seemingly responded to Season 2 stars' explosive allegations, by revealing the biggest factors they consider when pairing couples.

Mashigo explained that the process focuses less on physical appearance and more on emotional compatibility and long-term relationship needs. Mashigo noted that while attraction plays a role, the experts prioritise deeper qualities such as kindness, consistency, and emotional stability when pairing participants.

“We identify whether expectations are based on a person's romantic needs or their perceived wants. A desire for an attractive and appealing partner is an important want, but having one who is kind and consistently shows up for you is a need that should be prioritised,” Mashigo said.

He also added that the team carefully studies each applicant’s intentions for joining the show, including why they want to get married and what they hope to gain from the experiment.

“Experience and exposure are imperative to successful pairing. However, we also strongly investigate the intentions behind why cast members have applied and why they desire marriage,” Mashigo said.

'Married at First Sight Mzansi' relationship expert shared how they match couples. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Original

Khumo discusses being married to Thabang

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that while most Married at First Sight SA marriages have ended in tears, reality TV stars Khumo Ngobeni and Thabang Mvuyane are still committed to each other and celebrated a milestone.

Fans of the reality stars took to social media to comment on Ngobeni's podcast interview about her marriage.

Source: Briefly News