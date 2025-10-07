South African reality TV show Married At First Sight has been officially renewed for a 3rd season

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the official news on his social media page

Many netizens had mixed feelings about the show's renewal as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

'Married At First Sight SA' has been renewed for a 3rd season. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Yoh, Married At First Sight SA has had many viewers at home on the edge of their seats this past season, with all their explosive episodes every Sunday. While the second season of the show came to an end this October, great news has been shared on social media regarding new plans.

Is MAFS returning for a new season?

Netizens have been wondering if the popular reality TV show will be returning on their screens again after Relebogile Mabotja hosted the latest season's reunion, which aired on Sunday, 5 October 2025.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald recently announced that Married At First Sight SA was officially renewed for a third season, which might air in 2026. This news caused a buzz on social media as many viewers had mixed feelings about the show coming back after the toxic season it had this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

SA reacts to the renewal of Married At First Sight SA

Shortly after the news about the renewal of the show was announced on social media, many viewers flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, and others pleaded with the production to bring people who are serious about getting married. Here's what they had to say:

@ZolekaMaseko15 said:

"Please, we want serious people this time; the experts must work hard this time."

@by_greatest wrote:

"They shouldn't have, this show is toxic as hell! Their success rate is barely 30%."

@MaakePheladi commented:

"Can they pls have cameras around the houses 24/7? A lot happens behind closed doors, and we keep hearing 'behind the camera’s you are not the same person,' but we never get to see the raw footage."

@KgomotsoTlhapan mentioned:

"I hope those experts conduct due diligence, we don't want this season's drama and toxicity on the third season, please. They must be thorough."

@Nokwazi_Zee responded:

"Even when matched by 'experts', it seems the success rate of modern relationships is 25%. Even if that 25% is being generous, given what we know about the last standing couple."

@MoeketsiSports replied:

"They should really do a proper background check on the people next time. If they really did a background check, they would've known that some of the people are in relationships and married."

@LindieKay shared:

"Oh no…hopefully they’ll do proper vetting this time and not bring us actors and DJs who want to expand their popularity."

Relebogile Mabotja hosted the 'MAFS' reunion. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Nkululeko Mahlangu exposes Makoto Phumodi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nkululeko Mahlangu exposing his ex-wife, Makoto Phumodi, through screenshot evidence.

The reality TV star shared proof that he supported his wife financially, going as far as revealing how much money he sent her within their short-lived marriage.

Source: Briefly News