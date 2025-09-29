South African broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja recently bagged a new and exciting gig

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on social media that Mabotja will host the Married At First Sight SA 2nd season's reunion

Mabotja shared with Briefly News why she agreed to be the one hosting this season's reunion

It's definitely Relebogile Mabotja's year as the popular broadcaster recently bagged yet another new gig with Showmax.

On Monday, 29 September 2025, the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela excitedly announced on social media that the star who was previously unveiled as the executive producer for the SAFTAs last year, will be the host for Married At First Sight SA reunion, which will air on Sunday, 5 October 2025, on Showmax and DStv channel 161.

This isn't the first time Mabotja has worked with Showmax, as earlier this year she was the presenter of Untied season 1.

The post reads:

"CASTING NEWS: Relebogile Mabotja to host reunion. TV presenter, actress, singer and conversation curator Relebogile Mabotja will host the 2-hour 'Married at First Sight South Africa' reunion special..."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Relebogile bagging a new gig

Shortly after it was announced that the TV personality got herself a new hosting gig on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Xolani_khabazel said:

"Doesn't she have a production company? I won't be surprised if this show is produced by her company... Don't get me wrong, I believe she deserves it."

@InobuhleHlathi wrote:

"Eish I love NtombiMzolo. She asks uncomfortable questions."

@msngangqu commented:

"Excellent choice. Proven track record, highly qualified for the Job."

@KaeTeeSA1 mentioned:

"I'm really excited for this!"

Relebogile opens up about her new gig

While many netizens reacted to the star bagging a new gig, Mabotja shared with Briefly News why she agreed to be the one hosting Married At First Sight SA season 2 reunion.

She also spoke about what viewers could look forward to seeing at the reunion on Sunday, 5 October 2025.

"I love the format and the concept of social experiments. I also happen to love this group that has kept Mzansi glued to their screens for weeks on end. Also viewers at home can look forward to seeing a lot of drama and shocking revelations. Some clarity and resolution on some issues and some serious entertainment," she said.

Relebogile trends after interview with Norma Mngoma

Briefly News previously reported that the former politician's wife, Norma Mngoma, did a tell-all interview on Showmax's Untied with Relebogile Mabotja.

The interview shone a light on her tumultuous marriage to former minister Malusi Gigaba, and she made a few explosive revelations about her ex-husband. One of the things she said was that he behaved like US rapper P Diddy.

However, a viewer took a video from the interview, in which she was exposing Norma's supposed lie during the show. In the clip, Norma tried to explain why she did not believe Malusi when he said that his phone had been tapped. Mabotja then pointed out that Mngoma is in the IT industry.

