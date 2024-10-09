Relebogile Mabotja has bagged the bid to produce the upcoming South African Film and Television Awards

She was appointed as executive producer for the 18th edition of the ceremony and received cheers from her supporters

Mzansi is rooting for Relebogile to do a phenomenal job, saying it was well-deserved

Relebogile Mabotja is the executive producer of the SAFTAs. Images: relebogile

Source: Instagram

Relebogile Mabotja recently hit the big time after being announced as the executive producer of the upcoming SAFTAs.

Relebogile Mabotja announced as SAFTA producer

As we count down to the upcoming South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), Relebogile Mabotja has been announced as the executive producer.

Twitter (X) user Phil Mphela shared the news on his timeline after the Unpacked presenter won her bid to host the award's 18th ceremony with her company, Black Swan Media.

According to Phil, the production company was also behind the production of the 2022 Miss South Africa finale, earning Relebogile a SAFTA for Best Entertainment Programme:

"Her company, Black Swan Media, which produced Miss South Africa, will produce the ceremony under the leadership of the NFVF. "

Mzansi shows love to Relebogile

Netizens are proud of Relebogile and said her gig was well-deserved:

_LesegoMabote showed love to Relebogile:

"I am so happy for @RelebogileM! Her growth has been such a joy to witness! Splendid indeed!"

Melo_Malebo said:

"You can’t take away the fact that she’s good at what she does."

Naphtallyjack wrote:

"Rele is so underrated, but this lady is brilliant at her job."

WolfLXXXVIII posted:

"Might just watch them because she’s hosting them. I enjoyed the production of Miss South Africa this year despite the many challenges they faced."

canedy_ZA responded:

"Oh, with her being the producer, I just know the hosts are gonna be 10!"

nthephak commented:

"What a powerhouse. What an icon."

