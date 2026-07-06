Zari Hassan refused to stand back and remain quiet after social media labelled her the female version of Jonasi Gomora from The Polygamist

The reality TV star and businesswoman explained that she was a one-man-woman, shocked that people could even compare her to the toxic serial cheater

This comes after Zari filed for divorce from her husband of three years, which has become a major talking point on social media

Zari Hassan said she was "nowhere close" to being like Jonasi Gomora. Images: zarithebosslady, sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and businesswoman Zarinah "Zari" Hassan is demanding respect for her dating history and fiercely rejecting online attempts to shame her. The Young, Famous and African star recently hit back at social media commenters who labelled her the "female version of Jonasi," a highly offensive comparison that has circulated widely following the news of her divorce from her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya.

For viewers of the hit series The Polygamist, the name Jonasi Gomora carries a heavy reputation. Jonasi, played by the talented S'dumo Mtshali, was notoriously known for maintaining multiple reckless affairs simultaneously, a toxic lifestyle that ultimately led to his demise.

Taking to her TikTok page on 4 July 2026, Zari explained that she landed on a social media page detailing her relationship timeline, spanning from her high-profile marriage with late businessman Ivan Semwanga (Ali Sennyomo) and her relationship with singer Diamond Platnumz to her recent marriage with Shakib. Reading the dismissive comments calling her a female Jonasi deeply angered the mother of five.

"I am nowhere close to being the female version of Jonasi. I'm a good woman, I date one person at a time, and he enjoys all of me. That is so disrespectful."

Zari Hassan emphasised that while she has been in high-profile marriages, she has always been loyal and is not promiscuous like Jonasi Gomora. Images: igiheofficial

Source: Instagram

Zari highlighted the difference in behavioural patterns, pointing out that she commits wholeheartedly to one partner at a time rather than engaging in short-term encounters or overlapping flings. She firmly challenged critics who jump to wild conclusions and assume promiscuity based entirely on isolated clips on the internet, urging them to look at the full context of her life rather than mere glimpses of edited content.

Addressing the recurring insults in her comment sections, Zari shone a light on the unfair double standard women face regarding their relationship histories. She reiterated that she has absolutely no "body count" to be shamed for, contrasting her steady, multi-year relationships against the fleeting encounters of her critics.

Zari concluded with a stern warning to internet trolls: the demeaning comparisons and body-count talk must stop immediately.

Watch Zari Hassan's video below.

Social media reacts to Zari Hassan's statements

Followers and loyal supporters defended Zari against the viral comparisons.

le_aty_kidy said:

"The boss lady is never wrong, and she is not to be compared or presented back to her past, just let her be."

annayoyetabalyeku6 noted:

"Truth is, you date one at a time. I have been on your page. You know your worth."

bilqan.co wrote:

"Zari, I can honestly hear the pain in your voice. You can’t be compared to Jonasi. You’ve always carried yourself with dignity, self-respect, and class. Sadly, there are many people in this world who become jealous when they see someone achieve success. Instead of celebrating others, they try to tear them down. Keep being yourself. Your success and character will always speak louder than the noise."

munirawansawa compared her to Joyce Gomora:

"I think you are a version of Joyce, soft-hearted and kind."

Gugu Gumede and Kwanele Mthethwa bond in viral video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Gugu Gumede and Kwanele Mthethwa dancing together.

The actresses became popular for their roles as Jonasi Gomora's partners, and fans were treated to a lighthearted moment between the ladies, far from their epic rivalry and iconic beauty salon clash.

Source: Briefly News