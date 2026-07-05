Controversial socialite Inno Morolong revealed she tested her recent ex-boyfriend's commitment by asking him for money to see if he was truly serious

During an interview, Morolong admitted she "had to learn to like him," explaining that her romantic attraction to a man is entirely dependent on how he reacts to funding her nail appointments

Though Morolong didn’t name him on the podcast, she was previously embroiled in a famously volatile relationship which ended in a bitter legal war

Inno Morolong revealed how she fell for her Metro FM boyfriend. Images: innomorolong_.

Source: Instagram

Outspoken club hostess and reality television personality Inno Morolong has never been one to filter her thoughts, and her latest podcast appearance is no exception. Speaking on the All The Smoke podcast on 3 July 2026, the socialite lifted the veil on her romantic life, detailing exactly what it takes for a man to win her heart.

During the candid interview with Tshego and BU Mthembu, Morolong opened up about what initially drew her to a prominent ex-boyfriend, whom she hinted works at Metro FM. According to Inno, the broadcaster had been relentlessly pursuing her for an entire decade. After years of playing hard-to-get and giving him an incredibly tough time, she finally decided to give him a chance, though she remained deeply reluctant at first.

Morolong explained that she initially struggled to understand what the man truly wanted from her. To gauge his intentions, she decided to put his wallet to the test. While clarifying that she was by no means a charity case or ever attracted to older men, she intentionally asked him for financial assistance to see if his interest was genuine.

"I asked him for money. I'm like, 'I need money for groceries.' I can see that he's very stingy, but he gave it to me."

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Inno Morolong was rumoured to have been talking about and shading her ex-boyfriend. Images: innomorolong_, paul_mtirara

Source: Instagram

Once the initial financial barrier was broken, Morolong revealed that her partner began consistently giving her money whenever she requested it, admitting that she literally "had to learn to like him" through his financial consistency. She further explained that the ultimate deciding factor on whether she likes a man is always dependent on how he reacts to her asking for money for her nails.

While Morolong kept the identity of her ex-boyfriend a secret during the interview, listeners quickly connected the dots to her highly publicised 2024 relationship with Metro FM radio host Paul Mtirara.

The pair's romance was notoriously brief and allegedly toxic, eventually escalating to a point where both parties dragged each other to court. Mtirara allegedly filed a defamation suit against his former partner, while Morolong hit back by slapping the radio host with a protection order.

Despite the past court drama, Morolong's latest financial revelations have once again set social media ablaze with a debate over modern relationship standards.

Watch Inno Morolong's video below.

Social media reacts to Inno Morolong's claims

Online users

pootjie_maseko laughed:

"Metro FM presenters will be asking themselves, 'Who is that old famous presenter guy she was talking about?'"

itsyourboyteddy33 revealed:

"He plays on Sundays at Metro FM, I think, around 12:00 until 15:00."

samoluv said:

"Sometimes it’s possible to think a person was in a relationship with you, kanti you’re in a relationship alone."

Meanwhile, several users ridiculed Inno Morolong, claiming she looked nothing like the pictures on her social media pages. Having opted for a makeup-free face, Inno was accused of overusing filters.

DJ Fresh seemingly debuts new relationship

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Fresh attending the Durban July with a mystery woman believed to be his new girlfriend.

The veteran DJ and broadcaster left tongues wagging as fans speculated on who the unknown beauty is.

Source: Briefly News