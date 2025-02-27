The fallout between controversial reality TV star Inno Morolong and broadcaster Paul Mtirara has escalated

The controversial influencer hit back after the seasoned broadcaster opened a police case against her in January this year

Inno Morolong has made some damning allegations against Paul Mtirara, who's confident the justice system will vindicate him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Inno Morolong Claps Back at Rumoured New Bae Paul Mtirara, Dishes Out Counter Protection Order

Source: UGC

The situation between Inno Morolong and her alleged former bae Paul Mtirara has gotten messier. Weeks after Paul Mtirara opened a defamation case against her, Inno Morolong hit back and served him with a counter-protection order in the middle of his show on Metro FM.

Inno Morolong serves counter-protection order to Paul Mtirara

Inno Morolong didn’t take Paul Mtirara opening a case at the Douglasdale Police Station lightly. Accompanied by policemen, Inno delivered a counter-protection order to the Chill Factor presenter at Metro FM.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In her counter-protection order, Inno Morolong alleges that she was in a toxic romantic relationship with Paul Mtirara. Inno says she suffered emotional and physical abuse at the hands of the Chill Factor host.

Speaking to TshisaLive, Paul Mtirara denied Inno’s allegations and expressed confidence that the justice system will clear his name.

“The allegations are not true. We are relying upon the legal process to vindicate my name. I have to protect my right[s]. These are unfounded accusations, there's a proper process that is taking place now,” Paul Mtirara told the publication.

A timeline of Paul Mtirara and Inno Morolong's alleged relationship

Sometime last year, Inno Morolong and Paul Mtirara fuelled relationship rumours after being spotted wining and dining at a popular restaurant.

While the two never publicly addressed the rumours, things allegedly got serious between them, and reports suggested they were planning to marry.

A source told ZiMoja that Paul and Inno had allegedly cohabited for three months before mutually deciding to live separately. At the time the source said:

"He has met her family and adores her daughter. They were shacking up for almost three months at some point but decided to live apart until they were ready. They are serious. Inno is trying to protect this relationship despite her very bubbly personality."

When he opened a police case against Inno, Paul Mtirara contradicted this version of events and denied ever being in a romantic relationship with the influencer.

He said they were friends for one month between September and October 2024. Mtirara disclosed the friendship with Inno Morolong ended because of her behaviour.

Inno Morolong claims she was in a relationship with Paul Mtirara. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Inno Morolong is no stranger to legal battles. She is currently serving a 12-month house arrest sentence after being convicted of crimen injuria and defamation in a case brought before the courts by former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane.

Tebogo Thobejane accuses Inno Morolong of more harassment

Briefly News recently reported that the legal battle between former friends Tebogo Thobejane and Inno Morolong is far from over.

Tebogo Thobejane alleges that Inno Morolong hasn’t learnt her lesson despite being placed on house arrest. She claims that Inno is back to her old ways and pleads with the justice system to step in and take decisive action.

Source: Briefly News